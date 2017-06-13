Wisconsin Sports 6-13

>>Despite Elbow Injury, Brewers Draft Huira In First Round

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ top draft choice might need Tommy John surgery to fix his right throwing elbow — but team officials say it’s worth it to get a quality hitter. The Brewers took California/Irvine second baseman Keston Huira with the ninth pick in Monday night’s first round — and scout Wynn Pelzer calls him “the best college hitter in the country” as he batted .442 this spring as a D-H with eight homers. He partially tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow last April and hurt it again in November — and he received a P-R-P injection two months later so he could hit without pain in his junior year at Irvine. Brewers’ officials say they’ll carefully weigh the best medical options to get the 20-year-old Huira throwing again — and surgery may not be needed, but they don’t know how long it will take for him to make a full recovery. Also, Milwaukee took Texas high school outfielder Tristen Lutz with the 34th pick, and Alabama high school right hander Caden Lemons at Number 46.

>>More MLB Draft: Diamondbacks Draft UWM’s Varsho

(Phoenix, AZ) — Marshfield area native Daulton Varsho has been drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 68th pick. The 20-year-old son of big leaguer Gary Varsho has just finished his junior season at U-W Milwaukee as a catcher — and the “D” Backs took him with the first pick in Competitive Balance Round “B,” which followed the second round. Daulton batted .362 this spring with eleven homers, a .643 slugging percentage, and a U-W-M record 46 walks in 54 games. The Major League draft continues through Wednesday, with the third through tenth rounds scheduled for today (Tuesday).

>>Brewers Play Day/Night Doubleheader At Saint Louis

(St. Louis, MO) — The Brewers take a one and one half game division lead into a day/night doubleheader at Saint Louis today (Tuesday). Right hander Jimmy Nelson — who’s 0-8 lifetime against the Redbirds — will start the afternoon contest, but the Brewers have not announced a starter for the nightcap. The Cardinals will start right hander Lance Lynn for the opener, which makes up for a rainout on May third at Busch Stadium. Lynn got a victory against Milwaukee on April 22nd, giving up three hits in six innings — and left hander Marco Gonzales will be called up from Triple “A” to start the evening contest. The Brewers were off Monday, but they still lengthened their hold on first place in the National League Central after the second place Chicago Cubs lost 6-1 to the Mets in New York.

>>Packers’ Minicamp Begins, Minus Veterans Again

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers open their three day June minicamp today (Tuesday), but quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 15 other veterans won’t have to be there. Coach Mike McCarthy says he wants to give his older players a break for the second straight year, which will give the younger players a chance to get more plays at practice. All Packers with at least five years of N-F-L experience can choose to be off until the start of training camp in late July. Beside Rodgers, the group includes receivers Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson, tight ends Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks, linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, and defensive lineman Mike Daniels. Fans can watch the other players practice starting at 11:30 each day.

>>UWM Men’s Basketball Coach Jordan Leaves For Butler

(Milwaukee, WI) — U-W Milwaukee men’s basketball coach LaVall Jordan is leaving after just one season with the Panthers. He’ll become the next coach at Butler, after Chris Holtmann left last week to take an opening at Ohio State. It’s like home for the 38-year-old Jordan, who played guard at Butler from 1998 through 2001 — and was on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff for four seasons ending in 2007. Athletic director Amanda Braun says she understands why Jordan wanted to take the Butler opportunity — but it leaves Milwaukee to search for its third men’s coach in the last three seasons after Rob Jeter was fired last year. That resulted in Milwaukee’s top three scorers leaving, as Milwaukee went 8-23 for Jordan this past season and 4-14 in the Horizon League.

>>Other Sports: NBA Finals, US Open

(Undated) — The Golden State Warriors are the N-B-A champions for the second time in three years, after a 129-120 home victory against Cleveland to take the N-B-A Finals four games to one. Former Milwaukee center Zaza Pachulia started for the Warriors but was held scoreless in nine minutes — while former Bucks’ guard Shaun Livingston scored five points off the bench to win his second ring with Golden State. Former Buck Richard Jefferson had four points and two rebounds for Cleveland in the series’ finale as LeBron James scored 41 for the Cavaliers and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant was named the Finals’ M-V-P. Elsewhere, it’s Day Two of practice rounds at the U-S Open golf tournament which begins Thursday at Erin Hills near Hartford — and Steve Stricker of Madison was among the most popular players for fans Monday, after he won a 36 hole qualifier last week.