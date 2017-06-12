Wisconsin Sports 6-12

>>Brewers Still Lead NL Central Despite Arizona Losses

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers still have a one game lead in the National League Central Division, despite losing two of three at Arizona. The Diamondbacks scored five runs in both the seventh and eighth innings Sunday, as the Crew got crushed 11-1. David Peralta, Chris Herrmann, and Brandon Drury all homered in the seventh off Milwaukee relievers Carlos Torres and Neftali Feliz, and Rob Scahill gave up a grand slam to Paul Goldschmidt in the eighth. Robbie Ray got the win for Arizona, striking out 12 while surrendering just three hits in six and two thirds scoreless innings — and Chase Anderson took the loss to drop to 5-2, as he fanned eight in six frames and gave up one run which ended is streak of three consecutive scoreless starts. Keon Broxton kept the Brewers from being shut out with a solo homer in the ninth, and the team’s top prospect Lewis Brinson made his Major League debut in left field and walked twice in four trips while recording his first stolen base.

>>Brewers Have Ninth Pick In MLB Draft

(Secaucus, NJ) — The Brewers have the ninth pick tonight (Monday) as the Major League Draft begins. General manager David Stearns says there are “really good players” throughout the draft board, and his scouting team plans to dig for them in all three days of the selection process. Stearns points to several standouts picked in last year’s later rounds — including fourth rounder Corbin Burnes, who was one of just two pitchers in last year’s draft to start at the Double “A” level. Some mock drafts have the Brewers taking Louisville high school outfielder Jordan Adell in first round — but they could take a pitcher such as college hurlers Alex Faedo of Florida, David Peterson of Oregon, and J-B Bukauskas of North Carolina, or perhaps one of several high school pitchers. Milwaukee also has the 34th and 48th picks tonight (Monday).

>>US Open Practice Rounds Begin; “Johnson Penalty Eliminated”

(Hartford, WI) — The first practice rounds will be played today (Monday) at the 117th U-S Open golf tournament at Erin Hills near Hartford. Tickets are still available until Wednesday night for three of the four tournament rounds, with only Saturday’s third round being a sellout at this point. This is Wisconsin’s first U-S Open — and the first in which there will not be a one stroke penalty when a ball on the green is moved by accident. At last year’s Open, Dustin Johnson’s putter was about to hit the ball when it moved — and he did not immediately get a penalty but was later assessed one extra stroke after a video review showed that he caused the ball to move. It did not affect the outcome, as Johnson won the 2016 U-S Open by three strokes.

>>Kelly Ties For 10th At Iowa PGA Champions Tour Event

(Des Moines, IA) — Madison golfer Jerry Kelly ties for tenth at a senior P-G-A Champions Tour event in Iowa. Kelly shot 70 in his third and final round Sunday at the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines. He completed the 54 hole event at minus eight 208 — six strokes behind the winner, Brandt Jobe. Fox Point native Skip Kendall tied for 13th at 209. Rhinelander native Dan Forsman finished in 75th place at plus nine 225.

>>NHL: Wisconsin’s Schultz, Kessel Help Pittsburgh Repeat As Champs

(Nashville, TN) — Former Wisconsin Badger Justin Schultz assists on the game winning goal, as the Pittsburgh Penguins win at Nashville 2-0 Sunday night to become the N-H-L’s first back to back champions since 1998. Schultz and Madison area native Phil Kessel will get their second championship rings, while 18 present and former Milwaukee Admirals on Nashville’s playoff roster go away empty handed. They were led by goaltender Pekka Rinne, who had 27 saves in Sunday’s Game Six of the Stanley Cup Finals — and he went 14-8 in the playoffs while giving up fewer than two goals per game.

>>NASCAR: Kenseth Tenth At Pocono

(Long Pond, PA) — Matt Kenseth of Cambridge gets another Top Ten NASCAR finish, placing tenth in Sunday’s Pocono 400 in Pennsylvania. Kenseth, who started third in the race, is now 13th in the Monster Energy Series point standings. Beloit born Danica Patrick took 16th at Long Pond, and she’s now 24th for the year. Paul Menard of Eau Claire took 20th Sunday and is 24th in the standings. Ryan Blaney won his first race in NASCAR’s top series and Martin Truex, Junior remains the series leader.