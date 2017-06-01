Wisconsin Sports 6-1

>>Thames, Guerra Lead Brewers To Victory

(Queens, NY) — Eric Thames hits his first homer since May ninth, and Junior Guerra throws six shutout innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-1 victory against the Mets in New York. Thames’ 436-foot blast was his 14th homer of the year and his first in 16 games, and it put Mets’ starter Jacob deGrom in a 2-0 hole after just two batters. Eric Sogard led off Wednesday’s contest with the first of his three walks, and he singled as well — and Keon Broxton also homered as Milwaukee won for just the third time in its last ten games. Michael Conforto hit a run scoring double for the Mets when they were down to their final at bat. DeGrom gave up all seven Milwaukee runs in four innings to drop to 4-2 — and Guerra won his first decision as the Crew can earn a split of its four game series with the Mets by winning the finale this (Thursday) afternoon at Citi Field.

>>Brewers Benefit From NL Central Futility

(Undated) — The Brewers went 3-4 during the past week, but they still crept back into first place in the National League Central during that stretch. That’s because the other teams in the division are struggling just as much, if not more. Second place Saint Louis snapped a three game losing streak Wednesday night to remain one and one half games behind first place Milwaukee — and the Chicago Cubs lost for the sixth straight time as they dropped to third at two and a half back. Milwaukee is the only team in the Central above .500 at 28-25. The division remains the tightest in baseball as fourth place Cincinnati is three and one half games behind the Brewers — and last place Pittsburgh is four and one half back.

>>Former Badger Biegel Signs With Packers

(Green Bay, WI) — Linebacker Vince Biegel has signed a rookie contract with the Packers, making him the eighth of Green Bay’s ten draft picks to officially join the team. Biegel, a former Badgers’ standout from Wisconsin Rapids, has already had a rough start to his pro career as he hurt a hand at the Pack’s rookie orientation camp. And he later had surgery to fix a fractured long bone on the outside of one of his feet, something he struggled with during his senior year at the U-W. Rookies typically sign four year contracts as they start out. Biegel’s contract leaves two Packer draft choices unsigned — defensive lineman Montravius Adams from the third round, and running back Jamaal Williams taken in the fourth round.

>>NHL: Rinne Pulled As Nashville Faces 2-0 Deficit In Cup Finals

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are up two games to none in the Stanley Cup Finals after a 4-1 home victory against Nashville Wednesday night. The Penguins broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three times early in the third period, as Madison area native Phil Kessel scored his first point of the series with an assist. Nashville pulled its standout goaltender, former Milwaukee Admiral Pekka Rinne, right after Pittsburgh scored its final goal with almost three and one half minutes gone in the third period. Rinne gave up four goals on 25 shots, but he’s expected to be back in the net for Game Three of the best of seven series on Saturday night in Nashville. Milwaukee’s Pontus Aberg scored the Predators’ only goal, and former Admiral Viktor Arvidsson had one of the assists.

>>Bucks’ GM Search: Cavs’ Griffin Off Limits For Now

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly have five candidates to interview for their general manager opening. They’re also said to be interested in Cleveland G-M David Griffin, but E-S-P-N says the Cavs will not make Griffin available until after the N-B-A Finals are completed between June ninth and the 18th. Milwaukee assistant G-M Justin Zanik is still said to be among the top candidates to replace his former boss John Hammond, who left to run the front office at Orlando. According to media reports, four other candidates have been given permission by their respective teams to speak with the Bucks. They are Atlanta adviser Wes Wilcox, vice presidents Ed Stefanski of Memphis and Peter Dinwiddie of Atlanta, and Denver assistant G-M Arturas Karnisovas.

>>State Boys Individual Tennis Tournament Begins

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin boys’ high school individual tennis tournament begins this (Thursday) morning in Madison. A new singles champion will be crowned in Division One, and undefeated junior Casey Johnson of Kohler is going for his second straight title in Division Two. Johnson has the top seed in his group, along with Brookfield East senior Robert Krill in Division One who finished second at last year’s state finals. The top doubles’ seeds are John Massart and Ethan Budiono of Milwaukee Marquette in Division One, and Liam Matthews and Jason Tan of Brookfield Academy in “D” Two. The tournament runs through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the U-W Madison campus.