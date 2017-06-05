William D. Musser, 85, died at his home in Loretta on Saturday, June 3rd. He is survived by his wife Esther and their 5 children, William and Gregory, both of Chippewa Falls, Linda Olson, Joy Kielcheski and Eppy Sundberg, all of Winter., 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Carol Christman and Jarita Quinn, both of Bruce.

A Christian Funeral Service will be held for Bill Musser on Saturday, June 10th, at 12:00 Noon at The Zion Lutheran Church in Winter with Rev. Jeffrey Ahonen and Rev. Terri Blomberg officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in The Draper Cemetery. The Musser Family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.