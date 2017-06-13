Ruth V. Krauter, 69, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, June 10th at The Rusk County Memorial Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter and 2 sons, Tonia Shaw of Barron, Mark of Johnsonville, TN., and Michael of Chicago, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 sister and 2 brothers, Rose Stamm of Hawkins, Anthony Krauter of Georgia and Arthur Krauter of Colorado.

Funeral services for Ruth Krauter will be held on Thursday, June 15th, at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial in the Tony United Methodist Cemetery. The Krauter Family will receive friends at The Funeral Home on Thursday for an hour prior to service time. In lieu of Flowers: Memorials are requested for the Krauter Family in Ruth’s name.