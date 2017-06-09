Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-9-17

According to the Ladysmith Police log, late Monday afternoon, Ladysmith Officers were dispatched to the front of the department in reference to a Domestic dispute between Tiffany L. Allard, 27 and a 38 year old female. After an investigation into the matter, Allard was arrested for Domestic-Disorderly Conduct.

Wednesday morning at 3 AM, while assisting Rusk County on a Domestic Complaint, a City Officer was advised to look for a Ford Explorer Blue in color with a Tan Hatch on the rear of the vehicle. The Officer came across the vehicle that matched that description driving South bound on Highway 27 in the City of Ladysmith. The Officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle because it was believed that the driver was the suspect in a domestic incident. The driver was identified as Shaurice Roby, 24. Roby was arrested for the Domestic incident and that Roby’s driving status was suspended. A citation was issued to Roby for operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

The Ladysmith Fire Department had a busy Thursday morning. At about 7;30 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from Rose Weber reporting that her house was full of smoke located on Highway 27 in the Willow Lane Trailer Park. According to the report, she didn’t see any flames. The smoke was caused by the surge protector hooked to the air conditioner shorted out and caught on fire. Firemen were on the scene a short time.

A second fire call came in at about 8:40 AM Thursday. According to the report, Lisa Sutten advised that she had a fire in her kitchen in an upstairs apartment on Pederson Avenue, Ladysmith. She reported that the fire was out but there is still a lot of smoke. This was a small stove fire and the cause was grease on the stove. Firemen were at the scene for a short time.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:45 AM Thursday from a male subject advising he was just in a car accident. The caller advised that someone ran into the back of his vehicle on Highway 27 North of Ladysmith. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Fire Department, the Ladysmith ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. No injuries were reported which was a minor accident.

Thursday night at about 11:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that the neighbors to the North of their residence on County Line Road, Chetek, are drunk and screaming at people and revving up their vehicle engines. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene and after an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police received a call Thursday from a female subject who reported that Andrew C. Dvorak, 18, had come into Team Verizon and attempted to purchase a tablet with a forged check that belonged to his Father. The caller was not able to get the check from Andrew due to him leaving in a hurry. The City Officer contacted the Father who was not sure how many checks Andrew may have. A Rusk County deputy assisted with the investigation due to Andrew living out side of the City Limits. Andrew was later arrested and booked into the Rusk County jail for Forgery and Theft.

At 7:25 PM Thursday, while on patrol, a City Officer observed Tylar M. Swanson, 19, coming out of the local Walmart and believed he had an active Ladysmith Municipal Warrant. During the traffic stop with Swanson, he was arrested on the two active warrants. Swanson was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker asked the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Barron and Rusk counties a disaster area due to damages caused by last month’s EF 3 tornado. The SBA declaration would provide low-interest federal loans to homeowners, renters and businesses that suffered damage.

“We know the victims are trying to rebuild their homes and businesses that were damaged or destroyed by the tornado,” Governor Walker said. “The SBA declaration would be another program available to help them recover with low-interest loans.”

One person was killed and 25 people were injured when the EF 3 tornado hit on May 16, 2017. The tornado traveled 83 miles in four Wisconsin counties. Hardest hit areas were in Barron and Rusk counties. This week, the SBA verified 59 homes and businesses were destroyed or heavily damaged in the tornado.

If Barron and Rusk counties are declared a disaster area, the contiguous counties of Burnett, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Price, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor and Washburn would also be part of the declaration. SBA offers home and personal property loans, business physical disaster loans, and economic injury disaster loans.