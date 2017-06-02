Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-2-17

A sheriff says a second person has been killed in a corn mill explosion in southern Wisconsin as crews continue to search the debris for a third person still missing. Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards confirmed the second death at a news conference Thursday evening. Richards also said the cause of the explosion remains unknown. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Richards earlier said that 16 employees were inside the plant in the village of Cambria when the blast occurred. Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette also confirmed that a smaller fire occurred in a different part of the plant on Monday. Doucette says investigators are trying to determine if there was a connection between the fires.

The Wisconsin corn mill where an explosion occurred lat Wednesday, was cited by federal safety investigators six years ago for exposing workers to dust explosion hazards. Records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration show that Didion Milling Plant in Cambria was cited in January 2011 for exposing workers to hazards associated with dust explosion and other fire hazards. The records say filters in the plant lacked an explosion protective system. OSHA ordered the mill to correct the problem by April 2011. The records don’t clearly indicate whether the company complied but the case was closed in September 2013.

Governor Scott Walker has asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to view tornado damage and meet with local and state officials in Barron and Rusk Counties. The information gathered could be used to request the SBA provide federal low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, and businesses that suffered damage during last month’s EF 3 tornado.

I know many homeowners and businesses are still trying to recover from the devastating tornado that hit the area last month, Governor Walker said. Damage estimates indicate more that $7 million in damage was sustained to the private sector in Barron and Rusk Counties. We want to make sure we can provide disaster aid to help these families and businesses get back on their feet quickly and requesting an SBA damage assessment is another important step in that process.

On May 16th, an EF 3 tornado traveled 83 miles in four Wisconsin counties. Areas hit hardest were in Rusk and Barron counties. One person was killed and 25 people were injured when the twister hit Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Park near Chetek. Officials report 74 homes were destroyed or heavily damaged in the tornado. In addition, six businesses were destroyed or damaged, including a turkey farm. In Rusk county, 33 homes were destroyed or heavily damaged in the tornado. Most of the damage was reported near the Conrath area. Under an SBA declaration, SBA offers home and personal property loans, business physical disaster loans, and economic injury disaster loans.

A Theft complaint was reported Thursday morning to Ladysmith Police. A male subject reported that he left another male subject work on some small engines in exchange that he would give the subject the motorbike. The complainant said he received a call advising that the subject had brought the bike to a residence to show a person and it stopped running and he left it there. The complainant got a call and was told it was broke down and to go get the bike. He told them he was not going to get it for them too. The bike was now reportedly missing. The case is under investigation.

Barron County (WQOW) – If you were affected during May’s tornado, and have issues with processing your insurance damage claims, you may want to listen up.

As stated on its Facebook page, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said a representative from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance will be at the Mosaic Telecom on Friday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sheriff’s department said if you are having issues with your insurance company processing your damage claims, stop by to have your questions answered or concerns handled.

As previously reported, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles will open a temporary DMV service center to help storm-affected residents with replacing their driver license/ID, plates. The temporary service center will be located at Mosaic Telecom on Friday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Job growth slowed in May as a slide in the labor force participation rate helped pressure the nation’s unemployment rate, suggesting the labor market is edging closer to full employment as doubts linger about the economy’s growth trajectory in the second quarter.

U.S. employers added 138,000 net new jobs to the rolls last month, below forecasts for 185,000 jobs, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Friday. The labor force participation rate ticked down to 62.7% from 62.9% the month prior, helping pressure the jobless rate, which also declined to 4.3% from 4.4%, hitting the lowest level since 2001. Despite the headline miss in May, job creation last month was above the three-month average of 121,000 jobs. Roughly 180,000 new jobs each month are needed to keep up with demand in the labor force. Therefore, the data add fuel to the idea America’s labor market is near full employment – an important factor for the Federal Reserve as it continues on its path to normalizing monetary policy.

The U.S. trade deficit rose in April to the highest level since January. The politically sensitive trade gap with China registered a sharp increase.

The Commerce Department says the U.S. trade gap in goods and services climbed 5.2 percent to $47.6 billion in April from March. Exports dropped 0.3 percent to $191 billion, pulled down by a drop in automotive exports. Imports rose 0.8 percent to $238.6 billion. The deficit in goods with China rose by 12.4 percent to $27.6 billion in April.

So far this year, the trade deficit is up 13.4 percent from a year earlier to $186.6 billion.

The Trump administration has vowed to reduce the trade deficit, blaming the gap between exports and imports on unfair practices by America’s trade partners.