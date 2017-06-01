Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-1-17

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are helping the families of the victims.

(Cambria, WI) — Crews spent their morning combing the wreckage of a burned out corn mill, looking for two employees who were missing at last word. At least one person was killed and eleven others were injured when a pair of explosions caused fires that destroyed the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, about 25 miles east of Portage. Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says 16 people were working in the plant when the blasts occurred around eleven Wednesday night — and there’s no word on what caused the incident. The company’s website says the plant will be closed until further notice. It opened in 1991, and it converted corn into products used for making chips, cereals, beer, steel, and bathroom moldings.

Wednesday night at about 8:50, a male subject reported to Ladysmith Police that he had his vehicle damaged after a verbal confrontation with another male subject. The City Officer spoke with the suspect and he admitted to riding his motorcycle by the complainants vehicle and dam,aging the vehicle. A citation was issued to the suspect for the offense.

Wisconsin’s 2017 graduates are ready to launch into the future. They have completed requirements for English, mathematics, science, social studies, health, and physical education. But, their PK-12 education is more than core academics. Our students also take art, music, world language, and career and technical education classes to prepare for the next steps in life. Beyond academic classes, students have a range of athletic and extracurricular opportunities that support the social and emotional learning employers tell us they prize. The ability to communicate, lead effectively, and set and meet goals. These “soft skills” are often part of an informal curriculum. Modeled bu our teachers and taught through day-to-day classroom interactions.

Our 56,000 plus public school graduates have plans and drams beyond high school. Most will go on to more education at technical college or university programs. Some will join the military, start work, or finish apprenticeship training they started in high school. Whatever their path, our graduates will use the knowledge and skills they learned in school every step of the way. Those comments by State Superintendent Tony Evers.

At Worden Avenue Exchange it’s easy to get lost in the ambiance. The building combines worldwide culture and local history in one location. “Different people have said I remember this and I remember that,” John Hoover, owner of the building, said. “I just liked the character of the building and I used it as my workshop.” John bought the building in Ladysmith about 15 years ago. He was hoping to bring a unique feel to western Wisconsin and it hasn’t taken long for people to notice. “People started asking about events and it kind of took a life of its own,” Hoover said. The location now hosts wedding showers, baby showers, murder-mystery parties and most recently a high school prom for North Cedar Academy. North Cedar Freshman Caitlin Bradford said, “It’s such a great building overall and I’m really excited to be able to host our prom here.” Junior Mirzaea Mustafayev added, “I kind of experienced a time travel, everything here is so old and beautiful and also the smell.” John’s work is impressive, but it also isn’t finished. “We’ll have a wine cellar and aged cheese down there (in the basement), but it’s unfinished right now,” Hoover added. It’s changed a lot over the years and will most likely change even more in the future. (Mineral Point, WI) — Fourth graders in southwest Wisconsin have seen how one of their ideas became a new state law. Governor Scott Walker went to Mineral Point Elementary School this (Thursday) morning to sign a bill that names cheese as the state’s official dairy product. In a statement, Walker noted that Wisconsin is “America’s Dairyland,” so it’s “only fitting we designate cheese” — which has never been honored with its own state symbol, even though the Badger State has long been the national leader in cheese production. Livia Doyle’s students took note of that, and their legislators got the bill pushed through both houses this spring. Wisconsin’s dairy heritage has also produced other state symbols, but it’s been a while. The dairy cow was named the state’s domestic animal in 1971, and milk became the official beverage in ’87.