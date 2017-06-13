Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-13-17

(Undated) — Folks in central Wisconsin are cleaning up from a second straight day of heavy thunderstorms. The north was spared this time, but the National Weather Service says the southern part of the state got hit hard on Monday. A horse trailer was knocked down near Jackson — Brandon in Fond du Lac had winds of 70 miles-an-hour — parts of Sheboygan and Washington counties had quarter sized hail — flash flooding took place at La Crosse, Wautoma, and Oshkosh — and much of the southeast quarter of Wisconsin had trees and power lines fall. Necedah in Juneau County had four inches of rain, and Stetsonville in Taylor County had more than three and one quarter inches. About 33-thousand electric customers throughout the state were in the dark as of 6:30 a-m — and Stevens Point had almost 13-thousand of those outages.

A fundraiser is being held Saturday June 17th to help fund the joining of the Emergency Response Teams of the Barron and Rusk County Sheriff’s Departments. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dan Glaze was tragically killed in the line of duty on October 29th of last year. During this incident, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team assisted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, as is often the case with high risk situations in Rusk County.

Rusk County and Barron County have since worked together to place five Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators on the Barron County Emergency Response Team. This joint team will serve both Barron and Rusk Counties. This addition comes with a large expense for both training and equipment. As a result, a fundraiser is being held on Saturday June 17th at the Weyerhaeuser Park and Pavilion in Weyerhaeuser.

Late Monday morning, a male subject requested a Rusk County deputy as he has noticed several things missing from his house located on Daily Street, Bruce. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised the property was entered and items were taken.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Monday evening received an anonymous report that Mandy Kenyon had been drinking. According to the report, she refused to come out of a residence located on Thornapple Road, Ladysmith, without an attorney present. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised they have Mandy Kenyon in custody for a Felony Probation Warrant. She was transported to RCMH until she was medically cleared. Kenyon was transported to the Rusk County jail after being medically cleared.

Last Thursday afternoon at 3:18 PM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call advising of an explosion at a residence located on Hazel Street in the Village of Winter. Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Winter Fire Department responded to the scene, assisted by the Couderay Fire Department, the Exland Fire Department, the Radisson Department and the Wisconsin DNR.

The residence sustained extensive damage and two occupants were injured. One adult victim was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Center in St. Paul, MN., by helicopter with severe burns. The other adult victim was transported to Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake by Sawyer County Ambulance. The conditions and identities of the victims are not being released at this time. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

On June 11th, at 9:09 PM, the Price County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an ATV crash on County Road F, just North of South Fork Road, in the township of Flambeau. The victim was found unresponsive on the roadway near his ATV. Responding to the crash was the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Central Price County Ambulance Service, Phillips Fire Department and the Price County Coroner’s office.

The initial investigation revealed the ATV was traveling South on County Road F. a marked ATV route, when it struck a deer. The driver was ejected from the ATV and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family members. The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Price County Coroner’s Office.

(Undated) — Donald Trump will make his second visit to Wisconsin as president late this (Tuesday) afternoon — and he’s expected to discuss the importance of jobs and education during a speech at Waukesha County Technical College. On Monday, Republican Governor Scott Walker told a Fond du Lac audience the state’s top priority is to develop its workforce for what employers need — and Walker said Trump is the right person to talk about that. The governor says Trump promised to make today’s (Tuesday’s) visit back in February, when Walker rejected overtures to join the White House team. After his speech, Trump is scheduled to join Walker at a private fundraiser for the governor in the Milwaukee area, in which the lowest ticket price was reported to be one-thousand dollars.