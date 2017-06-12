Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-12-17

(Undated) — A 46-year-old man killed during Sunday’s storm damage in northwest Wisconsin has been identified as Donald Hajek of Chetek. Police say a tree rolled from a shed onto Hajek, as he and his 14-year-old son were cutting parts of the tree off their backyard shed where it landed earlier. Chetek fire crews and the victim’s family tried saving him — but he died at the scene. Meanwhile, utilities were not making much headway in getting everybody’s power back online. Wisconsin Public Service said 24-thousand of its customers in central and northeast areas were still without power as of ten a-m — and about 26-hundred others in the Badger State were still waiting to get their electricity restored.

Sunday was a busy day for Rusk County authorities after the storms moved through early Sunday. A severe Thunder Storm watch was issued at about 6:30 AM Sunday for Rusk County until Noon. A strong thunderstorm moved into Rusk County at about 10:20 AM with reports of high straight line winds, heavy rain and lightening. Continued reports from Rusk County weather observers reported high winds, heavy rain, lightening and pea size hail on Highway 40.

Reports from the storm advised a power line down and started a small fire on Town Line road, Glen Flora. The Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. A tree was reported across the roadway on East 9th Street South in Ladysmith. Ladysmith Fire Department advised that there was a power pole that was broken and power lines were down across vehicles on River Avenue, Ladysmith. Several campers were trapped to do several trees down along Perch Lake Road at the Audie Lake campground near Bruce. A tree was down across East 14th Street blocking both lanes of traffic.

Shortly before 12 Noon, a caller reported to Rusk County authorities the the next door neighbors cabin was on fire. The occupants were out of the cabin located on East Lakeshore Drive, Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Fire Department along with mutual aid from Hawkins responded to the scene. The roof of the structure was on fire which was believed struck from lightening. Ladysmith firemen were on the scene for about 90 minutes.

Just before 3 PM Sunday, a caller reported to Rusk County authorities they could see smoke coming out of the trees at the end of Kozak Lane near Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County deputy located a hunting cabin that was struck by lightening and was burnt to the ground. The home owners were on the scene.

A number of trees and some power lines were reported down in parts of the county from the storms Sunday. Here at our studios we received over 3 and 3/10 inches of rain.

In other news from a busy weekend in Rusk County, Friday afternoon just after 4 PM, the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and the DNR responded to a Hay field on fire at the end of Section 13 Road near Weyerhaeuser. They were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

Late Friday afternoon, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call advising that they believe a female subject was intoxicated and maybe using drugs and worried about her small child. A Rusk County deputy responded to the location on Highway 27 and Doughty Road. After an investigation, the subject was on Probation for Battery to an emergency service worker. Probation and Parole was contacted. The subject had a PBT of .267. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning at about 11:30, a female subject called Rusk County authorities that a female was walking around outside of her house located on Pioneer Road, Sheldon. The subject was acting very strange and looking in the windows. Rusk County deputies responded and after an investigation, the subject appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A Blood draw was completed for Felony bail jumping. She was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and Bail jumping.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call Saturday afternoon at about 4;15 reporting a grass fire on Highway 40, Bruce. The Bruce Fire Department and the DNR responded to the scene. They were on the scene for less than an hour.

Shortly after 6 PM Sunday, a 911 call reported a car on it’s side on Range line Road, Tony. The Ladysmith Ambulance, Hawkins Fire Department and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were report, and the driver was transported to the LEC for field sobriety.

A strong thunderstorm moved through parts of Rusk County Sunday evening at about 9 PM. Sheldon reported dime size hail and heavy rain.

Rusk County deputies made a traffic stop just before 5 AM this (Monday) morning on Miner Avenue East, Ladysmith. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to RCMH for a blood draw.

Saturday morning at 11:30, Ladysmith Police responded to an address on Baker Avenue West, Ladysmith, on a report that Zackary A. Noel, 20, and a female subject were involved in a Domestic Related incident. The victim reported being pushed and shoved by Noel. He also intentionally broke a picture frame during the incident. Noel was arrested for Domestic related criminal damage and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. The female victim is being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office for Domestic related criminal Damage and Disorderly Conduct.

Sunday morning at about 1:30 Ladysmith Police responded to Flater’s Bar along with Rusk County deputies, to assist with a Domestic incident which involved an individual being run over by a vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim was identified as the individual that had been run over. The 48 year old male was transported to RCMH by ambulance for further medical examination. Danyel J. Grunseth, 40, was very intoxicated and was arrested for OWI.