Rusk County News
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-7-17
Ladysmith Chief of Police Allen Lobermeier announced the release of Jordan J. Schroeder on Tuesday, June 13th, from the custody of the Department of Corrections. 26 year old Schroeder, is a convicted sex offender who has been identified by professionals within the Department of Corrections as a person who may present a risk to re-offend. A decision to notify the Ladysmith Community of Schroeder’s release has been made by members of a core team that review Special Sex Offender Bulletin Notifications forwarded by the Department of Corrections. Schroeder remains under the close supervision of local Probation Agents, including being restricted geographically by GPS monitoring equipment. Schroeder is also required to follow specific and detailed rules prescribed by DOC including the following: no visiotrs without a DOC representative present, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no alcohol, no illegal narcotics, cannot enter liquor establishments, no firearms, cannot be in a park/school/place commonly attended by children, must abide by all schedules set forth with his GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program. If you observe Schroeder engaged in an activity that violates any of these rules, please contact the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186 or Probation and Parole at 715-416-4357.
As of Tuesday, June 13th, Schroeder will be residing at 416 Roesler Avenue West, Unit #1, in Ladysmith.
While on Patrol, A City Officer observed a White Van with a cracked windshield on College Avenue West, Ladysmith early Tuesday evening. After an investigation, a passenger, Marissa H. Slattery, 21, had an active warrant for her arrest from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Deaprtment (Body only). Slattery was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Rusk County jail.
At 11:45 PM Tuesday night, a City Officer assisted a Rusk County deputy at a residence on East 8th Street South in Ladysmith, with talking to a female and her 16 year old son in reference to drug activity the son was reportedly involved in. The deputy found Marijuana Paraphernalia as a result on the contact. The items were seized by the deputy and a citation was to be issued to the son for the offense.
At about 4:45 PM Tuesday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report that there appeared to be hay bales on fire about 5 miles South of Ladysmith on Highway 27 on the West side of the road. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, the property owner was aware of the bales on fire. A tractor backfired Monday and he didn’t think it was going to be a problem. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for about an hour.
On Tuesday June 6th at about 5;19 AM, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by Sawyer County Ambulance EMTs/Paramedic responded to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 77 near Peninsula Road in the Town of Hayward. The lone occupant of the vehicle, the operator who was identified as Anthony H. Jalowitz age 52 of Hayward, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle had apparently been proceeding East bound on State Highway 77, when it left the roadway near the intersection with Peninsula Road an struck a tree. The vehicle sustained extensive damage. The operator was found to be deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.
- Evelyn L. Lundgren June 6, 2017Evelyn L. Lundgren, 100, died on Monday, June 5th at The Ladysmith Care & Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by step children and their families. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 17th at 11:00AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit from […]
- Huge 3 Family Garage Sale ( June 8th- June 10th) June 6, 2017Huge 3 Family Garage Sale located 1 mile south of Bruce on Highway 40. Follow the signs to W11555 River Ridge Lane Thursday,June 8th – Saturday, June 10th (Closed if Raining) Items Include: Baby Stroller (like new), Coach Purse, Vacuum Cleaners, and Many More Household Items. Something for everyone!