Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-7-17

Ladysmith Chief of Police Allen Lobermeier announced the release of Jordan J. Schroeder on Tuesday, June 13th, from the custody of the Department of Corrections. 26 year old Schroeder, is a convicted sex offender who has been identified by professionals within the Department of Corrections as a person who may present a risk to re-offend. A decision to notify the Ladysmith Community of Schroeder’s release has been made by members of a core team that review Special Sex Offender Bulletin Notifications forwarded by the Department of Corrections. Schroeder remains under the close supervision of local Probation Agents, including being restricted geographically by GPS monitoring equipment. Schroeder is also required to follow specific and detailed rules prescribed by DOC including the following: no visiotrs without a DOC representative present, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no alcohol, no illegal narcotics, cannot enter liquor establishments, no firearms, cannot be in a park/school/place commonly attended by children, must abide by all schedules set forth with his GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program. If you observe Schroeder engaged in an activity that violates any of these rules, please contact the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186 or Probation and Parole at 715-416-4357.

As of Tuesday, June 13th, Schroeder will be residing at 416 Roesler Avenue West, Unit #1, in Ladysmith.

While on Patrol, A City Officer observed a White Van with a cracked windshield on College Avenue West, Ladysmith early Tuesday evening. After an investigation, a passenger, Marissa H. Slattery, 21, had an active warrant for her arrest from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Deaprtment (Body only). Slattery was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 11:45 PM Tuesday night, a City Officer assisted a Rusk County deputy at a residence on East 8th Street South in Ladysmith, with talking to a female and her 16 year old son in reference to drug activity the son was reportedly involved in. The deputy found Marijuana Paraphernalia as a result on the contact. The items were seized by the deputy and a citation was to be issued to the son for the offense.

At about 4:45 PM Tuesday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report that there appeared to be hay bales on fire about 5 miles South of Ladysmith on Highway 27 on the West side of the road. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, the property owner was aware of the bales on fire. A tractor backfired Monday and he didn’t think it was going to be a problem. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for about an hour.

On Tuesday June 6th at about 5;19 AM, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by Sawyer County Ambulance EMTs/Paramedic responded to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 77 near Peninsula Road in the Town of Hayward. The lone occupant of the vehicle, the operator who was identified as Anthony H. Jalowitz age 52 of Hayward, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle had apparently been proceeding East bound on State Highway 77, when it left the roadway near the intersection with Peninsula Road an struck a tree. The vehicle sustained extensive damage. The operator was found to be deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Eau Claire, WI – REALTORS® from across the country and in Wisconsin are pledging $58,000 in housing assistance for those devastated by last month’s deadly tornados.

“Imagine if your home was damaged to the point of not being able to remain living there, yet you still have to continue paying the mortgage payment in addition to paying for temporary housing. The RANWW Foundation has $1,000 dollar grants available to assist those who qualify; grant funds will pay existing mortgage payments or rent payments while they fix their damaged homes or find a new place to live,” said Executive Vice President Brenda Barnhardt.

The majority of the emergency funds were received in a grant from the national REALTORS® Relief Foundation and given to the REALTORS® Association of Northwestern Wisconsin Foundation. The RANWW Foundation will then distribute the funds to those who qualify for emergency housing assistance. Community members who were affected by the tornado can access the grant application at www.ranww.org and then return the completed application to the RANWW Foundation for approval. We are working with community agencies in Rusk and Barron counties to ensure the grant funds are available and accessible to those who need it.

Barnhardt added, “We are happy to say that other REALTOR® Associations in the state are seeing the devastation and want to assist and support in the relief efforts. The La Crosse Area REALTORS® Association donated an additional $1,000 and the Wisconsin REALTORS® Foundation stepped in with another $7,000. In total we are able to contribute $58,000. Our intent is try and assist as many victims as possible with housing relief funds.”

Within 72 hours of the initial tornado the RANWW Foundation donated an additional $7,000 to help with emergency housing needs for tornado victims in Rusk County.

(Undated) — A new report shows Medicaid provides more health coverage to rural communities than Wisconsin’s metro areas. The study conducted by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families (CCF) and the University of North Carolina Rural Health Research Project found that an average of 34 percent of children in rural areas and small towns in Wisconsin receive health coverage through Medicaid and BadgerCare. By contrast, that number is 31 percent in metropolitan areas. Medicaid participation is also higher for adults in rural Wisconsin, but by a smaller margin. The report lists 14 percent of adults as using Medicaid in rural areas, versus 13 percent in metro areas. Television station W-K-O-W reports that in light of the study, the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families also notes that since the Affordable Care Act took effect, the number of people without insurance in Wisconsin has dropped, especially in the state’s rural areas. From 2009 to 2015, uninsured adults went from 15 percent to nine percent, and kids went from six percent to five percent.