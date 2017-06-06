Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-6-17

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a vehicle theft complaint Monday evening. According to the report, a male subject advised that his daughter was selling a vehicle. Two people came and looked at the vehicle and never returned it. This happened a few days ago and they are still in contact with the people. The vehicle is a 2000 Silver Mercury Cougar. The reporting party does not legally own the vehicle. The case is under investigation.

Monday morning at about 8:30, a male subject reported that some time between June 2nd and June 5th, someone broke a badmitton net and fire ring in the back yard of his residence in the 800 block of Lindoo Avenue, Ladysmith. The complainant advised that the person also knocked over bikes and a battery charger that was stored under his deck. According to the report, a Black pair of sunglasses was left at the scene. The case is under investigation.

Ladysmith Police Monday afternoon responded to an address on River Avenue East on a report of a possible Burglary. A city Officer met with the home owner who identified the back door as being damaged. A gardening tool was located inside the residence that could have been used to enter the residence. The Officer collected the gardening tool as evidence. According to the report, nothing was missing from the residence.

A City Officer spoke to a female by phone of a theft complaint. She reported that while she was parked at the Dental Center on Miner Avenue from 3 PM to 4:15 PM Monday, someone took her handicap parking placard from her rear view mirror. The complainant advised that her windows were down while she was inside the office. She did not have the handicap permit number available.