Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-5-17

In Rusk County this past weekend, at about 1:50 Friday afternoon, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call of a motorcycle and car accident on Highway 40 near County Highway H, Bruce. According to the police log, Lifelink was contacted and transported a subject to Luther Hospital. The Ladysmith ambulance, Bruce Fire Department, WSP and Rusk County deputies were at the scene. No other information was available.

Shortly before 10 PM Friday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that hit a cow and then another vehicle couldn’t stop and rear ended the other located on Highway F. Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, one subject had some glass in his arm from the accident. The Bruce ambulance and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department along with Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. There was no transport of the patient. The cow owner will be issued an animal at large citation.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 11:35 PM Friday night, of a truck on fire in the driveway at a location on N 3rd Street, Bruce. The caller stated that no one was in the truck and everyone was far enough away from it. The Bruce Fire Department and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. According to the report, a male subject stated he had been drinking and he was on Probation. Probation and Parole was contacted and placed a hold on him. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Just after 10 PM Saturday night, a Rusk County deputy tried to make a vehicle stop on Highway 8 near Highway 73, Hawkins. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The male subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer shortly after 1 AM Sunday morning, observed a tail lamp that was broken on a male subject’s vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and observed that an infant child was in the back seat an unsecured. After an investigation, the Officer was notified that this vehicle was involved in an incident in Chippewa County. The male subject for operating without insurance and having a child under the age of 4 years old unrestrained in the vehicle. The suspect was then detained and transported to the Rusk County and Chippewa County line to be booked on charges from Chippewa Falls.

A Rusk County deputy at about 2:20 AM Sunday morning, made a traffic stop on Highway 8 near Highway 73, Hawkins. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

This (Monday) morning at about 1;40, a warrant was served at West 9th Street and Miner Avenue West in Ladysmith. According to the report, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Friday afternoon Ladysmith Police received a report from a female subject that while eating in the cafe portion of Gordy’s she noticed when she returned to her table that he wallet was missing or stolen. She reported that he Drivers License, various cards, checks and cash was taken. Gordy’s was contacted for surveillance. Video surveillance of the Complainant’s table was not available. The case is under investigation.

A man from New Auburn suffered minor injuries after a dump truck crash in Chippewa County.

The sheriff’s department says it happened around 9:45 Saturday morning on Highway 53, just south of New Auburn. Deputies say a dump truck driven by James Robert, 59, blew a tire causing him to lose control of the truck; the truck then entered the ditch and rolled over onto its side. Robert was able to climb out of the window of the truck.

He was treated for minor injuries