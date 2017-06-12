mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Multi-Family Garage Sale TeenServe (June 15th – June 17th)

Multi Famliy Garage Sale at 702 E 6th Street South, Ladysmith

TeenServe Fundraiser!

Thursday, June 15th 11:00-4:00

Friday, June 16th 8:00-5:00

Saturday, June 17th 8:00-3:00

  • Rusk County News June 12, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-12-17 (Undated)  —  A 46-year-old man killed during Sunday’s storm damage in northwest Wisconsin has been identified as Donald Hajek of Chetek. Police say a tree rolled from a shed onto Hajek, as he and his 14-year-old son were cutting parts of the tree off their backyard shed where it landed earlier. Chetek […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Floyd Mayweather Jr.: McGregor the 'only fight that makes sense to me' June 13, 2017
    LONDON -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. says there is a "90 percent chance" he will fight Conor McGregor next if he decides to end his retirement. Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs), 40, was in London on Saturday to watch his protege Gervonta Davis, whom he promotes, defend his IBF world super featherweight title at the Copper Box […]
  • Cavaliers' LeBron James first to average triple-double in Finals June 13, 2017
    OAKLAND, Calif. --? LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in the Finals after he scored 41 points with 13 rebounds and eight assists in Game 5 on Monday night. James ended the series averaging 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but he took the fifth Finals loss […]
  • Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry lead Warriors to NBA title June 13, 2017
    Kevin Durant capped his spectacular first season with the Warriors by bringing home that coveted NBA championship he joined Golden State last July so determined to get
