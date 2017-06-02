Multi-Family Garage Sale (June 9th – June 10th)
Multi-Family Garage Sale located at 702 E. 6th Street South in Ladysmith.
*TeenServe Fundraiser*
Friday, June 9th 8:00-5:00
Saturday, June 10th 8:00-3:00
Items Include: Clothes, household items, books, toys, and Miscellaneous
