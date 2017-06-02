mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Multi-Family Garage Sale (June 9th – June 10th)

Multi-Family Garage Sale located at 702 E. 6th Street South in Ladysmith.

*TeenServe Fundraiser*

Friday, June 9th 8:00-5:00

Saturday, June 10th 8:00-3:00

Items Include: Clothes, household items, books, toys, and Miscellaneous

  • Rusk County News June 2, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-2-17 A sheriff says a second person has been killed in a corn mill explosion in southern Wisconsin as crews continue to search the debris for a third person still missing. Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards confirmed the second death at a news conference Thursday evening. Richards also said the cause of the […]
  • Harvest of Talents Garage Sale (June 8th-June 9th) June 2, 2017
    The Harvest of Talents Garage Sale located at the First Church of Christ (701 Menasha Avenue Ladysmith) Thursday, June 8th *9:00am-6:00pm Friday, June 9th *9:00am-12:00pm Items include: large selection of gently used clothing from infant through adult, furniture, dishes, antiques, books, games, toys, tools, and household items. Something for Everyone! *ALL proceeds are donated to […]
  • Ex-Penn State officials get jail time for failing to report Jerry Sandusky crimes June 2, 2017
    Three former Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities. Former Penn State president Graham Spanier and former vice president Gary Schultz will have to spend two months in jail. Former athletic director Tim Curley will spend three months in jail. The rest of their […]
  • Thunder center Enes Kanter says father arrested in Turkey June 2, 2017
    With a warrant out for his own arrest in Turkey, Oklahoma City Thunder center? Enes Kanter tweeted Friday morning that his father, Mehmet, has been arrested by the Turkish government. Details of the arrest are currently unknown. Enes Kanter is an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a known supporter of Fethullah […]
  • The Latest: Venus Williams beats much younger foe in Paris June 2, 2017
    Venus Williams reached the French Open's fourth round by beating an opponent who is 15 years younger than she is
