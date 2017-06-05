Mohr’s Annual Garage Sale (June 8th – June 10th)
Mohr’s Annual Garage Sale located at 513 E 11th Street South
Thursday, June 8th 8:00am-5:00pm
Friday, June 9th 8:00am-5:00pm
Saturday, June 10th 8:00am-2:00pm
Items Include: 12ft boat, fishing items, household items, books, and a lot of miscellaneous!
- Multi-Family Garage Sale (June 9th – June 10th) June 2, 2017Multi-Family Garage Sale located at 702 E. 6th Street South in Ladysmith. *TeenServe Fundraiser* Friday, June 9th 8:00-5:00 Saturday, June 10th 8:00-3:00 Items Include: Clothes, household items, books, toys, and Miscellaneous
