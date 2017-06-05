mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Mohr’s Annual Garage Sale (June 8th – June 10th)

Mohr’s Annual Garage Sale located at 513 E 11th Street South

Thursday, June 8th 8:00am-5:00pm

Friday, June 9th 8:00am-5:00pm

Saturday, June 10th 8:00am-2:00pm

Items Include: 12ft boat, fishing items, household items, books, and a lot of miscellaneous!

  • Multi-Family Garage Sale (June 9th – June 10th) June 2, 2017
    Multi-Family Garage Sale located at 702 E. 6th Street South in Ladysmith. *TeenServe Fundraiser* Friday, June 9th 8:00-5:00 Saturday, June 10th 8:00-3:00 Items Include: Clothes, household items, books, toys, and Miscellaneous
  • Rusk County News June 2, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-2-17 A sheriff says a second person has been killed in a corn mill explosion in southern Wisconsin as crews continue to search the debris for a third person still missing. Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards confirmed the second death at a news conference Thursday evening. Richards also said the cause of the […]
