Martha J. Parker, 70, of Ladysmith died on Tuesday, June 12th at The Ladysmith Nursing Home.

She is survived by: Her husband James, 2 sons Jeremy of Medford and Shawn of Ladysmith, 1 daughter Sarah of Ladysmith, brothers, and sisters.

Funeral services for Martha Parker will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 16th at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Pastor Joel DeFord officiating. Martha’s Family will receive friends from 9:00AM until service time on Friday at the Funeral Home.