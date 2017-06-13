Martha J. Parker
Martha J. Parker, 70, of Ladysmith died on Tuesday, June 12th at The Ladysmith Nursing Home.
She is survived by: Her husband James, 2 sons Jeremy of Medford and Shawn of Ladysmith, 1 daughter Sarah of Ladysmith, brothers, and sisters.
Funeral services for Martha Parker will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 16th at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Pastor Joel DeFord officiating. Martha’s Family will receive friends from 9:00AM until service time on Friday at the Funeral Home.
