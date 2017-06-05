Helen R. Cudo
Helen R. Cudo, 100, of Weyerhaeuser died on Monday, June 5th at The Barron Care & Rehabilitation Center.
She is survived by: 2 daughters Joan Stucky of Cameron and Kathryn Guinn of Valley Center, KA; 2 sons Thomas Carl Cudo of Weyerhaeuser and John Cudo of Cameron; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister Albene Lalan of Sarona
A mass of Christian Burial for Helen Cudo will be held on Thursday, June 8th at 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
The Cudo Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce on Wednesday after 4:00PM and also at the Church on Thursday for an hour prior to the funeral.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials in the name of Helen R Cudo are requested for SS. Peter & Paul Church
