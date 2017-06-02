mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Harvest of Talents Garage Sale (June 8th-June 9th)

The Harvest of Talents Garage Sale located at the First Church of Christ (701 Menasha Avenue Ladysmith)

Thursday, June 8th *9:00am-6:00pm

Friday, June 9th *9:00am-12:00pm

Items include: large selection of gently used clothing from infant through adult, furniture, dishes, antiques, books, games, toys, tools, and household items. Something for Everyone!

*ALL proceeds are donated to different community organizations in Rusk County!*

  • Rusk County News June 1, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-1-17 UPDATE (WKOW) — UW Hospital in Madison says four of its five patients from the explosion in Cambria are in the burn center. More than a dozen people were injured in the explosion at the Didion Milling Plant in Columbia County late Wednesday night. One person was killed and crews are still searching for […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 6-1 June 1, 2017
    >>Thames, Guerra Lead Brewers To Victory (Queens, NY)  —  Eric Thames hits his first homer since May ninth, and Junior Guerra throws six shutout innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-1 victory against the Mets in New York. Thames’ 436-foot blast was his 14th homer of the year and his first in 16 games, […]
  • Johnson goes birdie-free and tries to avoid missing cut June 2, 2017
    ON THE TEE: After opening with a 78, Dustin Johnson finds out Friday if it's his last round before the US Open
  • Kevin Durant drops 38 as Warriors rout Cavs in Game 1 of Finals June 2, 2017
    OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks. He dished off even when he could have slammed it home, and did it all on defense. Oh, he hit from long range, too. What a dominant NBA Finals opener with the Warriors. Durant finished with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight […]
  • Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods 'needs our help' June 2, 2017
    Jack Nicklaus voiced his concern for Tiger Woods on Tuesday, saying the 14-time major winner "needs our help" after he was arrested for DUI early Monday morning. "I feel bad for Tiger," Nicklaus told reporters at a news conference for The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. "Tiger's a friend. He's been great for the game […]
