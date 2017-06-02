Harvest of Talents Garage Sale (June 8th-June 9th)

The Harvest of Talents Garage Sale located at the First Church of Christ (701 Menasha Avenue Ladysmith)

Thursday, June 8th *9:00am-6:00pm

Friday, June 9th *9:00am-12:00pm

Items include: large selection of gently used clothing from infant through adult, furniture, dishes, antiques, books, games, toys, tools, and household items. Something for Everyone!

*ALL proceeds are donated to different community organizations in Rusk County!*