Harvest of Talents Garage Sale (June 8th-June 9th)
The Harvest of Talents Garage Sale located at the First Church of Christ (701 Menasha Avenue Ladysmith)
Thursday, June 8th *9:00am-6:00pm
Friday, June 9th *9:00am-12:00pm
Items include: large selection of gently used clothing from infant through adult, furniture, dishes, antiques, books, games, toys, tools, and household items. Something for Everyone!
*ALL proceeds are donated to different community organizations in Rusk County!*
- Rusk County News June 1, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-1-17 UPDATE (WKOW) — UW Hospital in Madison says four of its five patients from the explosion in Cambria are in the burn center. More than a dozen people were injured in the explosion at the Didion Milling Plant in Columbia County late Wednesday night. One person was killed and crews are still searching for […]
- Wisconsin Sports 6-1 June 1, 2017>>Thames, Guerra Lead Brewers To Victory (Queens, NY) — Eric Thames hits his first homer since May ninth, and Junior Guerra throws six shutout innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-1 victory against the Mets in New York. Thames’ 436-foot blast was his 14th homer of the year and his first in 16 games, […]