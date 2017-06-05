Garage Sale (June 9th – June 10th)
Garage Sale located at N230 Whispering Pines Dr., Conrath (Highway 27 to Highway D, East on “D” to Whispering Pines Dr.)
Friday, June 9th 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday, June 10th 9:00am-3:00pm
Items Include: Sony Surround Sound System, Bose Speakers & Sony Disc Player, Futon, Wolf Head Figurines, Kitchen Stove, ATV Swisher Blade, TVs, Brand Name Clothing (Girls & Boys Sizes 14-18, Young Men’s & Men’s, Juniors, and Women’s – All Sizes), Vintage Lefton Tea Set & DIshes, Housewares (Pampered Chef, Keurig, KitchenAid, Nutri Bullet & Deep Fryer), Miscellaneous Flower Pots, Games, Christmas Decorations, Books, DVD’s/Videos, and Miscellaneous!
