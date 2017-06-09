Garage Sale (June 22nd – June 24th)
Garage Sale located at N3155 S Parker Road in Ladysmith.
Thursday, June 22nd – Saturday, June 24th (9:00am-5:00pm)
Items Include:
Clothes, Furniture, Electronics, Kitchen Gadgets, Household Items, and a lot more!
- Rusk County News June 9, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-9-17 According to the Ladysmith Police log, late Monday afternoon, Ladysmith Officers were dispatched to the front of the department in reference to a Domestic dispute between Tiffany L. Allard, 27 and a 38 year old female. After an investigation into the matter, Allard was arrested for Domestic-Disorderly Conduct. Wednesday morning at 3 […]
- Wisconsin Sports 6-9 June 9, 2017>>Brewers Rally To Tie In 9th, Give Up 4 Runs In 10th (Milwaukee, WI) — The happiness of a ninth-inning, game-tying rally didn’t last long for the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday afternoon. San Francisco bounced right back with four runs in the 10th for a 9-5 victory and a split of the four-game series. Eric Sogard […]