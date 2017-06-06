Evelyn L. Lundgren
Evelyn L. Lundgren, 100, died on Monday, June 5th at The Ladysmith Care & Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by step children and their families.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 17th at 11:00AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit from 10:00AM until the Funeral.
