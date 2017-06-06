mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Evelyn L. Lundgren

Evelyn L. Lundgren, 100, died on Monday, June 5th at The Ladysmith Care & Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by step children and their families.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 17th at 11:00AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit from 10:00AM until the Funeral.

  • Huge 3 Family Garage Sale ( June 8th- June 10th) June 6, 2017
    Huge 3 Family Garage Sale located 1 mile south of Bruce on Highway 40. Follow the signs to W11555 River Ridge Lane Thursday,June 8th – Saturday, June 10th (Closed if Raining) Items Include: Baby Stroller (like new), Coach Purse, Vacuum Cleaners, and Many More Household Items. Something for everyone!
  • Rusk County News June 6, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-6-17 The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a vehicle theft complaint Monday evening. According to the report, a male subject advised that his daughter was selling a vehicle. Two people came and looked at the vehicle and never returned it. This happened a few days ago and they are still in contact with […]
  • J.J. Watt calls NFL Network Top 100 list a 'joke' after he was ranked 35th June 6, 2017
    HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end -- and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- J.J. Watt was ranked No. 35 among players in the NFL Network's Top 100 list, but he tweeted Monday night that he didn't think he deserved to be listed that high. The Top 100 list is voted on by […]
  • Michigan State players charged with sexual assault June 6, 2017
    EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Three Michigan State football players have been charged with sexual assault related to an alleged January attack, according to a statement from the Ingham County prosecutor Monday afternoon. "I have decided to authorize sexual assault charges against the three persons whose warrants were requested by the MSU Police," prosecutor Carol Siemon […]
  • Former Brazil minister arrested hours before key trial June 6, 2017
    Hours before trial begins over the future of Brazil's President Temer, ex-minister arrested on corruption charges
