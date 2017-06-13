Ethel M. Paulson
Ethel M. Paulson, 91, of Ladysmith died on Tuesday, June 13th at The Ladysmith Nursing Home.
She is survived by 3 daughters and 3 sons: Sandy Erickson, Sara Diederich, Mary Jordan, Craig, Mike, and Steve Paulson; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ethel Paulson on Friday, June 16th at Our Lady of Sorrow Church at 1:00PM with Fr. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The Paulson Family will receive friends at the Church on Friday for an hour prior to service time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.
- Ruth V. Krauter June 13, 2017Ruth V. Krauter, 69, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, June 10th at The Rusk County Memorial Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter and 2 sons, Tonia Shaw of Barron, Mark of Johnsonville, TN., and Michael of Chicago, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 sister and 2 brothers, Rose Stamm of Hawkins, Anthony Krauter of […]
- Rusk County News June 13, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-13-17 (Undated) — Folks in central Wisconsin are cleaning up from a second straight day of heavy thunderstorms. The north was spared this time, but the National Weather Service says the southern part of the state got hit hard on Monday. A horse trailer was knocked down near Jackson — Brandon in Fond […]