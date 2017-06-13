mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Ethel M. Paulson

Ethel M. Paulson, 91, of Ladysmith died on Tuesday, June 13th at The Ladysmith Nursing Home.

She is survived by 3 daughters and 3 sons: Sandy Erickson, Sara Diederich, Mary Jordan, Craig, Mike, and Steve Paulson; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ethel Paulson on Friday, June 16th at Our Lady of Sorrow Church at 1:00PM with Fr. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The Paulson Family will receive friends at the Church on Friday for an hour prior to service time.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.

 

