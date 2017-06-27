27th Annual Village of Bruce Garage Sales this Saturday, June 10th from 9:00AM-4:00PM

Garage Sale maps will be available at area businesses, the Bruce Village Hall, and the Bruce Area Library

To Sign Up Call the Bruce Village Hall at 715-868-2185 to sign up.

*Spaces will be available at the Village Parking Lot for Out of Town Sellers

Wanted:

People to sign up for hosting garage sales

Businesses to have sidewalk sales or store specials

Organizations to have sale booths