Wisconsin Sports 5-9

>>Red Sox Play At Milwaukee For First Time Since 2003

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Boston Red Sox make their first visit to Milwaukee in almost 14 years as they get ready for a three game Interleague series starting tonight (Tuesday). The two teams used to compete in the same division, the American League East, for 22 seasons ending in 1993. The Red Sox are third in the A-L East at 17-14, four and one half games behind the division leading New York Yankees. The Brewers are now fourth in the National League Central, after getting within one percentage point of the division lead two weeks ago — but the Crew is still at .500 at 16-16 after winning at Pittsburgh on Sunday to complete a 3-3 road trip. Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts has an eleven game hitting streak, while Milwaukee’s power hitting first baseman Eric Thames got his first homer since April 25th on Sunday when he fell a triple short of the cycle.

>>Packers Sign Five From Rookie Camp, Cut Two Others

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have signed five players from last weekend’s rookie orientation camp. All five were not drafted and were among 24 tryout candidates at the camp. They are linebackers Josh Letuligasenoa from Cal Poly and David Talley of Grand Valley State, running back William Stanback of Virginia Union, and defensive backs Raysean Pringle of Southern Utah and Aaron Taylor from Ball State. The Packers had to cut two others to get down to the offseason roster limit of 90 — receiver Antwan Goodley and long snapper candidate Taylor Pepper.

>>Niners Release Former Packers’ RB DuJuan Harris

(Santa Clara, CA) — Former Packers’ running back DuJuan Harris is looking for a new team, after being cut by San Francisco. The 49ers did not immediately announce the move, but the 28-year-old Harris confirmed it on Twitter. The Niners went 2-14 last year, and new general manager John Lynch kept only two players from that squad — and Harris was one of them, after he signed a new deal in March — but he became expendable when the Niners signed Tim Hightower and added four other running backs through trades and the draft. Harris ran for 138 yards and had 115 more in pass catches last year. He’s been with four N-F-L teams since 2011 — and he ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons as a backup with Green Bay in 2012 and ’14. Harris missed all of 2013 after he reinjured a knee in an exhibition game.

>>Buffalo Interviews Packers’ Gutekunst For GM Post

(Orchard Park, NY) — The Buffalo Bills say they’ve interviewed Packers’ player personnel director Brian Gutekunst as one of four finalists for the Bills’ G-M post. E-S-P-N says Carolina assistant G-M Brandon Beane appears to be a front runner for the job held by Doug Whaley, who was let go soon after last month’s N-F-L Draft. Beane and new Bills’ coach Sean McDermott worked together at Carolina for five years. The Bills also interviewed Philadelphia college scouting director Trey Brown, and Houston player personnel chief Brian Gaine. Gutekunst has been in the Packer front office for 18 years — and he also interviewed in San Francisco this past winter for a post that went to former N-F-L safety and broadcaster John Lynch.

>>D3 Baseball Poll: Whitewater Back In National Top Five

(Undated) — U-W Whitewater has returned to the national Top Five after winning eight straight games. The Warhawks moved up five spots to Number Three in this week’s N-C-A-A Division Three poll from the coaches’ association and “D” Three Baseball Dot Com. Whitewater is 32-6 overall, and the ‘Hawks won the W-I-A-C regular season title while they went 4-0 against U-W Oshkosh last weekend — including a 23-6 rout of the Titans on Saturday. No other Wisconsin team has made the Top 25 or received votes, and La Grange of Georgia remains the national Number One at 38-4.

>>D3 Tennis Tourneys: Three State Women’s Teams, Two Men’s Squads In

(Undated) — Three women’s teams and two men’s squads from Wisconsin will compete in the N-C-A-A Division Three tennis tournaments that begin later this week. U-W Whitewater was awarded a seven team regional on Monday. The Warhawks will open against Northwestern Saint Paul Thursday, and the winner will play either Hope College or Saint Scholastica on Friday. Concordia Wisconsin is also going to Whitewater, as the Falcons play John Carroll Thursday with the winner taking on Washington of Saint Louis Friday — and the Saint Norbert women will play Gustavus Adolphus Friday in Chicago. Forty-nine women’s teams are in the N-C-A-A women’s tourney, and 43 schools are in the men’s tournament where Whitewater and Concordia Wisconsin play each other in their first round match on Friday in Saint Peter, Minnesota.