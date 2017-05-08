Wisconsin Sports 5-8

>>Brewers Hit Three Homers, Avoid Being Swept At Pittsburgh

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar homered in the ninth inning on Sunday, to help the Milwaukee Brewers win at Pittsburgh 6-2 and avoid being swept for three games by the Pirates. Travis Shaw also homered — Thames went three for four and fell a triple short of the cycle with his team leading 12th homer — and Zach Davies struck out seven in five and two thirds innings to get the win and improve to 3-2, while Tyler Glasnow dropped to 1-2. Johnny Barbato gave up the two home runs in the ninth, including the one to Thames which ended his nine game stretch without going yard. Jose Ozuna homered for Pittsburgh, which committed two errors that allowed Milwaukee to score once in both the third and fifth innings. The Brewers completed a 3-3 road trip, and they’re off today (Monday) before resuming Interleague play Tuesday night at home against Boston.

>>Brewers: Guerra Will Only Need Two Rehab Starts

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell says starter Junior Guerra will need just two minor league rehab tuneups before he goes back to the Milwaukee rotation. Guerra strained his right calf on Opening Day last month, and he threw two innings of batting practice for the Class “A” Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Saturday and worked out with that team again Sunday. Counsell says Guerra’s right pitching arm is fine, and the skipper is most concerned that he can handle various fielding and running situations. Guerra is scheduled to throw up to 60 more pitches of batting practice Wednesday for the Brewers at Miller Park. Counsell says a final course of rehab will be determined after that.

>>Hammond: More Shooters Common NBA Draft Need For Bucks, Others

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks’ G-M John Hammond says his team and most others in the N-B-A will look for better shooters in the June 22nd draft — especially those who can hit from three point range. Hammond and his other front office evaluators will get a look at 67 potential candidates starting Thursday, when the league’s draft combine begins in Chicago. Wisconsin senior forward Nigel Hayes is among those to show off his skills at the combine — and the Bucks have already held two days of their own auditions to fill not only their roster but the Bucks’ new Development League team which starts playing this fall in Oshkosh. Milwaukee will also look at potential big men in case backup center Greg Monroe chooses not to exercise his player option to stay with the Bucks next season. Milwaukee has the 17th and 48th draft picks.

>>NASCAR: Menard Top State Driver At Talladega

(Talladega, AL) — Paul Menard of Eau Claire is the top Wisconsin finisher at Sunday’s NASCAR Geico 500 at Talladega Super Speedway in Alabama. Menard placed ninth in the race, and he rose one place to 24th in the Monster Energy Series season point standings. Matt Kenseth of Cambridge took 24th and was involved in the biggest crash of the day on Lap 169 when Chase Elliott’s car was hit and went airborne, and Kenseth was among about one half dozen contenders who saw their winning hopes end. Beloit born Danica Patrick also ended her day in that crash, as she placed 38th at Talladega while dropping two spots for the year to 31st and Kenseth fell one place to 19th in the standings. Ricky Stenhouse, Junior, won his first race in NASCAR’s top series in 158 starts, and Kyle Larson is still the Monster Energy points leader.

>>UWM Men, Women Both Take Third At Horizon Track Meet

(Youngstown, OH) — U-W Milwaukee takes third place in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the Horizon League track meet in Youngstown, Ohio. On the meet’s final day Sunday, Panthers’ freshman Jason Hanson won the men’s high jump. The Milwaukee men won the 400-meter relay, and U-W-M’s Kate Novacek won her third straight conference outdoor crown in the 400 with a convincing one and one half second victory. Youngstown State won its fourth consecutive women’s Horizon League title, while the Youngstown men won their second championship in a row. Melissa Kirchoff won Milwaukee’s only speciality honor as the women’s athlete of the year.