Wisconsin Sports 5-5

>>Aguilar Homers To Give Brewers A Victory

(St. Louis, MO) — A solo home run from Jesus Aguilar gives the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 victory at Saint Louis on Thursday night. The blast broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning, as Aguilar became the final Brewers’ position player to homer in the regular season. The Crew outhit the Redbirds 15-10, and Keon Broxton went four for five as he fell a triple short of the cycle. Matt Bowman took the loss in relief of Adam Wainwright, who gave up four runs on ten hits in five innings. Oliver Drake got the win in relief as Milwaukee won two of three in a rain shortened series to end 17 straight series’ losses to the Cardinals dating back to 2014 — and the Brewers will open a weekend series in Pittsburgh tonight (Friday).

>>Brewers Trade 2012 First Rounder Roache

(St. Louis, MO) — The Brewers have traded one of their two first round draft picks from 2012. Outfielder Victor Roache was dealt Thursday to the Los Angeles Dodgers for either cash or a player to be named later. The 25-year-old Roache was coming off a severe wrist injury when Milwaukee took him as the 28th overall pick five years ago — and he was struggling this year at Double “A” Biloxi where he hit .176 with no homers, eight R-B-Is, and 26 strikeouts in 22 games. For his minor league career, Roache hit .240 with 62 homers and 500 strikeouts in almost 16-hundred at bats. Brewers’ general manager David Stearns says a change of scenery might help Roache, and the organization still has a lot of outfielders in their system.

>>Bucks’ GM Hammond, Ex Assistant GM Weltman Candidates At Orlando

(Orlando, FL) — Milwaukee Bucks’ general manager John Hammond and his former assistant Jeff Weltman are both candidates for the G-M opening at Orlando. E-S-P-N says Cleveland general manager David Griffin is the Magic’s top target to replace Rob Hennigan, who was fired in mid April — and former Minnesota president Kevin McHale is also being mentioned. Hammond brought Weltman with him from Detroit in 2008, and Weltman left five years later to join the Toronto Raptors’ front office where he’s now the G-M. Hammond is scheduled to enter his tenth season as Milwaukee’s G-M, and he plans to stay on as a consultant starting next summer when assistant Justin Zanik is in line to replace him. Hammond did not talk about the Orlando job when he met with reporters Thursday, saying he cannot be “more excited” to be part of the Bucks’ future.

>>Packers’ Rookie Orientation Camp To Begin

(Green Bay, WI) — More than two dozen rookies will hit the field the next two days when the Green Bay Packers hold a mini camp for first year players. All ten draft choices will be on hand — including their top choice, corner Kevin King, and outside linebacker Vince Biegel from the Wisconsin Badgers. Both players are expected to contribute immediately this season. Coach Mike McCarthy will also get a look at three running backs the Packers drafted in the final four rounds of the draft last Saturday — Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, and Devante Mays.

>>PGA Golf: Wilson Tied For 15th At Wells Fargo

(Wilmington, NC) — Pewaukee native Mark Wilson is tied for 15th going into today’s (Friday’s) second round of the P-G-A’s Wells Fargo Championship in Wilmington, North Carolina. Wilson shot a minus two 70 on Thursday. He’s four strokes behind tournament leader Francesco Molinari.