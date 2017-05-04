Wisconsin Sports 5-4

>>Counsell Surprised That Brewers Lead Majors In HR

(St. Louis, MO) — Even after a rainout Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers still lead the Majors in home runs with 47 this season. And the Crew is tied with Washington for the Majors’ lead in extra base hits with 107. It’s a pleasant surprise for manager Craig Counsell, who says he did not expect the power surge coming out of Spring Training — but he now sees a lineup that can produce power anywhere in the batting order. On Tuesday night, Milwaukee was denied an extra base hit for the first time this season when the Crew lost at Saint Louis, 2-1. Game Three of that series is now set for this (Thursday) evening, with Chase Anderson taking the mound against Cardinals’ All Star Adam Wainwright. First baseman Eric Thames has hit almost one quarter of the Brewers’ homers with eleven, and Ryan Braun has seven dingers in spite of his arm and shoulder injuries that have kept him out the last two games.

>>U-W Green Bay Guard Anderson Transfers To Wisconsin

(Green Bay, WI) — U-W Green Bay men’s basketball guard Trevor Anderson says he’ll transfer to Wisconsin. The six foot two Anderson had game averages of ten points and three rebounds in his freshman year at Green Bay, which ended with a back injury after 20 contests. He started all his games for the Phoenix and shot 38-percent from three point range, while making 80-percent of his free throws. In high school, Anderson led Stevens Point to a pair of Division One state championships in 2015 and ’16. He’ll have to sit one year as required by the N-C-A-A’s transfer rules, and he’ll have three years of eligibility starting in the fall of 2018.

>>Nebraska Power Forward Transfers To Marquette

(Milwaukee, WI) — A power forward from Nebraska is transferring to Marquette. Media reports say Ed Morrow will have two years of eligibility after he joins the Golden Eagles this fall and sits out for one year as required by the N-C-A-A’s transfer rules. Morrow is six foot seven, and has played 54 games in two years with Nebraska of the Big Ten. He averaged nine points and seven rebounds in 24 contests this past season, and he missed seven games early in 2017 with an injured right foot. Only one of Marquette’s 13 scholarship spots remains available for this fall.

>>Golf: Wilson In PGA Event, State Seniors Take Weekend Off

(Wilmington, NC) — Pewaukee native Mark Wilson is the state’s only player in this weekend’s P-G-A Tour event. He’s part of the afternoon group at the Wells Fargo Championship which begins this (Thursday) morning in Wilmington, North Carolina. Wisconsin players on the senior Champions Tour are taking the weekend off, as the Insperity Invitational is played tomorrow (Friday) through Sunday at The Woodlands, Texas.