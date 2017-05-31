Wisconsin Sports 5-31

>>Brewers Lose To Mets In 12 Innings

(Queens, NY) — The Milwaukee offense loses its clutch hitting for a second straight night, as the Brewers fall to the Mets in New York 5-4 in 12 innings. Jay Bruce hit a walkoff single off Wily Peralta, who pitched the final one and one third innings as the loss dropped him to 5-4 while Josh Smoker got the win in relief for New York. The Crew scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings, with the help of three walks and a dropped pop up by Mets’ shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera that scored a pair. Eric Thames legged out a triple to lead off the fifth, but the Brewers couldn’t get him home as they went two for 15 with runners in scoring position — after going oh for seven in that department in Monday night’s loss to New York. Milwaukee got another break in the standings, as the Cubs and Cardinals lost again and the Brewers kept their one and one half game lead on both those clubs in the National League Central.

>>Thames, Braun Among The NL All Star Vote Leaders

(New York, NY) — Brewers’ first baseman Eric Thames and outfielder Ryan Braun are among the top vote getters after the first round of All Star fan balloting was released Tuesday. Thames is fifth among National League first basemen with 170-thousand votes, while Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs tops the voting for the league’s starting spot at first with almost 453-thousand. Braun is 12th for the three starting outfield slots with 144-thousand votes, even though he’s on his second stint on the disabled list this season — and Jason Hayward of the Cubs holds the third and final outfield spot with 344-thousand. Thames ran into leg problems and strep throat this month after hitting 13 homers to start the year. The All Star Game will be played July eleventh in Miami.

>>Stricker Concerned About Tiger Woods

(Madison, WI) — Madison P-G-A golfer Steve Stricker says he reached out to his friend Tiger Woods after the 14 time major champion was arrested for D-U-I in Florida on Monday. Stricker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they didn’t talk very long, but Woods told him what he told the rest of us — that alcohol was not involved, and he had an unexpected reaction to medications. Stricker has been a playing partner with Woods in both the Ryder Cup and the President’s Cup — and as the U-S team captain for this fall, Stricker named Woods as one of his assistants for the President’s Cup in New Jersey. Police said they found Woods asleep behind the wheel, with his car stopped in a traffic lane around two a-m Monday. Among Woods’ medications was Vicodin, the painkiller for which former Packers’ quarterback Brett Favre needed treatment for an addiction in the 1990s, soon before he played in two Super Bowls.

>>Two Marquette Lacrosse Players Turn Pro, Get Drafted

(Milwaukee, WI) — Two Marquette graduates are about to start pro careers in lacrosse. Ryan McNamara was taken by the Rochester Rattlers in the sixth round of the recent Major League Lacrosse Draft — and Andy DeMichiei was drafted in the ninth round by the Ohio Machine. McNamara is Marquette’s career leader in goals with 102, points with 152, and game winning goals with ten — and he led the Golden Eagles to Big East tournament titles the past two seasons. DeMichiei made the all conference second team this spring with a team high 16 assists and 16 goals.

>>Cal Lutheran Wins D3 Baseball Title At Appleton

(Appleton, WI) — Cal Lutheran has won its first N-C-A-A Division Three baseball title, defeating Washington and Jefferson in the final two games of the championship round Tuesday near Appleton. The Kingsmen won the clincher 7-3, after crushing the Presidents 12-4 in Game Two of the three game set. Cal Lutheran led the finale by one run in the seventh inning when it scored on a sacrifice fly and added three insurance runs in the eighth. Scott Roberts was the winning pitcher in Game Three, giving up two runs on five hits in six innings. Cal Lutheran finished the year at 39-11, while Washington and Jefferson closed out at 42-12.