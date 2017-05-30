Wisconsin Sports 5-30

>>Mets’ Rookie Pitcher Uses Arm, Bat To Beat Brewers

(Queens, NY) — New York Mets’ rookie right hander Robert Gsellman uses his arm and his bat to help beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Memorial Day at Citi Field. Gsellman gave up two runs — one earned — in seven innings, surrendering just three hits and two walks, as he struck out five while Milwaukee hitters grounded out in 12 of their final 17 at bats against him. Gsellman also drove in two of New York’s runs with a sacrifice fly and a walk with the bases loaded, improving his record to 3-3. Matt Garza dropped to 2-2, giving up just two hits and one walk before the fifth inning when the Mets scored three times. Domingo Santana homered and singled for the Brewers, who lost their first game to the Mets in four tries this season but kept their one and one half game lead on both the Cubs and Cardinals in the National League Central.

>>Brewers Promote Jungmann To Relieve Pitching Jam

(Nashville, TN) — The Brewers have promoted former big league starter Taylor Jungmann from Double “A” Biloxi to Triple “A” Colorado Springs. Farm director Tom Flanagan says he’ll start for the Sky Sox as they complete a suspended game at Nashville from Saturday. Flanagan says Colorado Springs needs an extra starter at the moment because Hiram Burgos is out with an injured toe. The right-hander Jungmann went 0-5 for the Brewers last year, and he spent most of the season in the minors after finding some success for the Crew in 2015. He was one of two first round draft picks for Milwaukee in 2011.

>>NHL Cup Finals: Pittsburgh Takes Game One

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins take Game One of the N-H-L’s Stanley Cup Finals with a 5-3 home victory against Nashville on Monday night. Jake Guentzel scored the game winner with three minutes and 17 seconds left, as the Penguins went 37 minutes without a shot on goal — the first team to have no shots during a full period in the Cup Finals since 1958 when the stat was first kept. The Penguins went up 3-0 before three Milwaukee Admirals tied the game — Colton Sissons, Ryan Ellis, and Frederick Gaudreau who scored his first N-H-L goal. Former Badger Justin Schultz had one assist for Pittsburgh, and Madison area native Phil Kessel did not figure in the scoring for the Penguins, who will host Game Two of the best of seven series tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

>>Badger Women’s Rowers Back Home After Placing Ninth At NCAAs

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin women’s rowing team is back home after its second straight top ten finish in the N-C-A-A championships. The Badgers placed ninth during the weekend at the national finals on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey. The U-W second varsity eight boat finished sixth, and the varsity four took seventh. Washington won the national team title, and its coach is former Wisconsin coxswain Yasmin Farooq.

>>D3 Baseball Finals: Wash/Jeff Wins Finals Opener

(Appleton, WI) — Washington and Jefferson needs one more victory to claim its first N-C-A-A Division Three baseball title. The Presidents crushed Cal Lutheran 12-2 on Monday, in Game One of the best of three championship finals at Fox Cities Stadium near Appleton. Washington and Jefferson was up 7-0 after five innings and coasted from there, as Matt Heslin tossed a nine hitter to improve to 5-0 on the season. Game Two of the title series is set for today (Tuesday), and if Cal Lutheran wins, they’ll force a deciding Game Three later in the day.

>>Northwoods League Opens 24th Baseball Season

(Undated) — The nation’s most popular summer collegiate baseball league opens its 24th season tonight (Tuesday). The Northwoods League — which features top college players on their summer breaks — has added two expansion teams this year for a total of 20, and nine are in Wisconsin. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, owned by the Brewers’ Class “A” affiliate at Appleton, will play their inaugural game in Madison against the Mallards — and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, who swept the playoffs in four games last year, will start defending their title at home against Kenosha. The Lakeshore Chinooks of Mequon, owned in part by Brewers’ Hall of Famer Robin Yount, open at Battle Creek — and the Wisconsin Woodchucks of Wausau are at Green Bay, La Crosse hosts Duluth, and Eau Claire opens at the other expansion home in Bismarck, North Dakota. More than one-point-one million fans attended Northwoods League games last year.