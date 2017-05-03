Wisconsin Sports 5-3

>>Brewers Lose Pitchers’ Duel

(St. Louis, MO) — The Milwaukee Brewers lose a 2-1 pitchers’ duel at Saint Louis on Tuesday night. The game was scoreless in the bottom of the sixth when Brewers’ starter Wily Peralta put two of his first three batters on base — and then reliever Jacob Barnes allowed them to score on a sacrifice fly from Yadier Molina and a run scoring single from Kolten Wong. The Brewers cut the deficit in half in the seventh on an R-B-I single from Jett Bandy off Redbirds’ starter Carlos Martinez, who struck out four in seven and one third innings and improved to 1-3 with Trevor Rosenthal getting his third save. The Cardinals outhit the Crew 6-5, as the Brewers had nothing more than singles. Peralta struck out seven in five and one third innings but fell to 4-2, as the Crew evened their four game series at Busch Stadium at one apiece with Game Three tonight (Wednesday).

>>Brewers’ Reliever Barnes Keeps Confidence Amid Slump

(St. Louis, MO) — Every relief pitcher runs into turbulence sometimes, and that’s what happening to Milwaukee’s Jacob Barnes this week. The 27-year-old right hander was “lights out” during the first month of the season, giving up just one unearned run in 12 appearances while striking out 15 and holding opponents to a .148 batting average. But on Monday night, Barnes lost a two-run lead for the Crew when he gave up a homer to Jeff Gyorko and an R-B-I single by Kolten Wong. On Tuesday, Barnes inherited two runners in the sixth, and he let both on a sacrifice fly and a single in Milwaukee 2-1 loss to the Redbirds. Barnes says he has not lost his confidence — and manager Craig Counsell did not hesitate using him Tuesday, saying he had a good strikeout record against the right handed hitters he faced, but it didn’t work out.

>>One Day After Racial Taunts, Boston Fans Give Jones Ovation

(Boston, MA) — Former Wisconsin Timber Rattler Adam Jones gets a standing ovation from opposing fans in Boston, one day the Baltimore outfielder had racial taunts and peanuts thrown toward him by the Fenway crowd. When Jones stepped up to the plate Tuesday night, Red Sox starter Chris Sale walked off the mound so the crowd could give Jones a longer standing ovation. Jones said he appreciated the fans’ gesture, and he mentioned that “not everybody feels the same way as selected people.” Jones, who played at Appleton in 2004, went oh for four in a 5-2 Orioles’ loss. The peanuts ended up hitting a police officer, but Jones said he still felt “compelled” to speak out after getting racial taunts before at Fenway — and the Red Sox talked of stepping up punishment, including lifetime bans for racial intolerance.

>>Packers Sign Undrafted Running Back Phillips

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have added a fourth rookie running back to their roster, when they signed undrafted free agent Kalif Phillips on Tuesday. Phillips ran for four-thousand-20 yards with 43 total touchdowns in four years at North Carolina in Charlotte, which brought back football in 2013 after not playing the sport for 65 years. Phillips will join rookie running backs Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, and Devante Mays — all of whom were drafted in Rounds Four through Seven last weekend. Ty Montgomery is Green Bay’s only returning running back after the Packers cut Christine Michael and Don Jackson on Monday.

>>Marquette Stages Comeback To Win Big East Men’s Golf Tourney

(Okatie, SC) — The Marquette men’s golf team comes from behind to win the Big East Conference tournament at Callawassie Island in South Carolina. The Golden Eagles were 17 strokes down going into the third and final round, but they shot a combined minus three Tuesday while trading the lead with Seton Hall during the final four holes — and Marquette finished with an 899 with Seton Hall one stroke back. Eagles’ freshman Matthew Bachmann won the individual honors by shooting an even par 72 in the final round, for a final score of even par 216.

>>UWM Baseball Team Falls To Illinois State, Badger Softball Loses

(Undated) — Illinois State scores five runs in the final two innings to beat the U-W Milwaukee baseball team, 8-7 on Tuesday in Normal, Illinois. Daulton Varsho and Mike Jordahl both homered in the first inning for the Panthers, and Varsho fell a triple short of the cycle as Milwaukee fell to 16-26 overall. The Wisconsin softball team lost its home regular season finale to Northern Illinois, 6-4 on Tuesday. The Huskies scored three runs in both the fourth and seventh innings to improve to 29-13 overall. Senior Sara Novak led the Wisconsin offense with four hits in four at bats, including a two run double as the Badgers dropped to 29-14.