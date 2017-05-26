Wisconsin Sports 5-26

>>Brewers Fall Out Of First After Being Blanked By Arizona

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen out of first place in the National League Central division after losing at home to Arizona, 4-0 Thursday night. The Brewers lost their punch at the plate again, after Ray held them to just two hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts as he improved to 4-3. Gregor Blanco and Chris Owings homered off Zach Davies, who gave up three runs in six innings and dropped to 5-3. Jesus Aguilar, Keon Broxton, and Orlando Arcia had the only hits — all singles — for Milwaukee, which is now tied with Baltimore for the Majors’ longest losing streak at four games. The Crew is just three games above .500 in second place, one half game behind the Chicago Cubs in the Central, as the Crew hosts Arizona again tonight (Friday).

>>Brewers Injuries: Braun Expected To Return To DL

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers’ left fielder Ryan Braun is expected to return to the disabled list, after he reinjured his left calf in the second inning Thursday night. Catcher Manny Pina got better news, after “X” rays were negative on a left elbow he bruised when he was hit by a pitch from Arizona’s Robbie Ray in the second inning. Braun’s injury ruined Thursday’s celebration of his tenth anniversary of being called up to the Majors. He was hurt in his third game since he returned from the ten day D-L with calf and arm injuries — and he’s expected to know more after an M-R-I today (Friday). Braun is oh for nine since his last trip to the disabled list.

>>NHL: Wisconsinites Kessel, Schultz Return To Stanley Cup Finals

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Madison area native Phil Kessel and former Wisconsin Badger Justin Schultz will play for their second straight N-H-L Stanley Cup titles. That’s after Pittsburgh won the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games with a 3-2 double overtime home victory against Ottawa Thursday night. Schultz, in his first game back from an upper body injury, assisted on the game winning goal by Chris Kunitz more than five minutes into the second O-T. Schultz also scored his own goal, with Kessel getting one of the assists. Former Badger Kyle Turris had one assist for Ottawa, as Pittsburgh opens the Stanley Cup Finals Monday at home against a Nashville team with a number of present and former Milwaukee Admirals led by goaltender Pekka Rinne.

>>Cleveland Returns To NBA Finals, Crowder Finishes In Double Figures

(Boston, MA) — Cleveland will play Golden State in the N-B-A Finals for an unprecedented third straight year, after the Cavs eliminated the Celtics 135-102 in Boston. Former Marquette forward Jae Crowder scored in double figures for Boston in four of the series’ five games — and he overcame a strained thigh from Game Four to get eleven points, six rebounds, and three assists Thursday night. Former Milwaukee Buck Richard Jefferson had nine points and three boards for Cleveland, as LeBron James scored 35 to pass Michael Jordan and become the N-B-A’s top all time playoff scorer. James will appear in his seventh straight title series with the Cavs and Miami — tying a record streak set by Boston’s Bill Russell in the 1950s and 60s. Golden State will host Game One next Thursday night.

>>Golf: Kelly 15th At Senior PGA, Stricker Struggles At Fort Worth

(Undated) — Madison golfer Jerry Kelly is tied for 15th after the first day of the Senior P-G-A Championship in Washington, D-C. Kelly shot a minus two 70 in his opening round Thursday, five strokes behind tournament leader Bernhard Langer — but only 78 players completed their rounds due to a pair of rain delays at Trump National. Rhinelander native Dan Forsman is tied for 40th after going one below par after ten holes — and Fox Point native Skip Kendall is tied for 152nd and last after finishing his round at plus eight. Elsewhere on the P-G-A Tour, Steve Stricker of Madison is tied for 62nd going into today’s (Friday’s) second round of the Dean and Deluca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. Stricker finished at plus two 72 Thursday, three strokes behind leaders Derek Fathauer, Kelly Kraft, and J-T Poston.

>>Other Sports: UW Football, NCAA Track, D3 Baseball World Series

(Undated) — Wisconsin will open its football season on Friday night, September first in Madison against Utah State. The Big Ten Conference has scheduled an eight p-m start for that game on E-S-P-N. Meanwhile, two Badgers have advanced to next month’s N-C-A-A track and field finals as Malachy Schrobilgen placed tenth in the men’s ten-thousand meters at the West Regional in Austin, Texas, and Riley Budde advanced after taking eleventh in the hammer throw. Other athletes from Wisconsin, Marquette and U-W Milwaukee are also competing in the regional meet which runs through tomorrow (Saturday). Finally, the N-C-A-A Division Three Baseball World Series begins today (Friday) at Fox Cities Stadium near Appleton with four gaes — Concordia Chicago versus Washington and Jefferson, Roanoke against Oswego State, North Central of Illinois versus Massachusetts Boston, and Cal Lutheran against Wheaton of Massachusetts.