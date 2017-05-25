Wisconsin Sports 5-25

>>Brewers’ Starters Continue To Struggle

(Milwaukee, WI) — Starting pitching remains a problem for the Milwaukee Brewers after an 8-4 loss to Toronto Wednesday at Miller Park. Matt Garza gave up six runs in five and one third innings while allowing three solo homers to Kevin Pillar, Jose Bautista, and Devon Travis. Ryan Goins hit a grand slam for Toronto, which swept its two game series against the Crew — and Domingo Santana and Keon Broxton homered for the Brewers in their third straight loss, still with a one half game lead in the N-L Central. Garza dropped to 2-1 as the Milwaukee starters have the Majors’ seventh worst E-R-A at four-point-seven-six, and the sixth worst walks and hits for each inning pitched with one-point-four-three. Manager Craig Counsell says the starters are doing their jobs for the most part with solid run support — and the Brewers will open a four game home series tonight (Thursday) against Arizona.

>>UWM Baseball Season Ends With Horizon Tourney Loss

(Chicago, IL) — U-W Milwaukee has ended its baseball season with an 11-5 loss to Northern Kentucky in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament. The Norse broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh. Milwaukee starter Jay Peters gave up seven runs in five innings, as sixth seeded U-W-M lost one of two single elimination contests in the opening round. T-J Alas went four for five with two R-B-Is and three runs scored for third seeded Northern Kentucky, which improved to 25-31 and advanced to a four team double elimination format in the league tourney. U-W Milwaukee closed out at 22-32.

>>Report: Bucks’ Zanik To Be Interim GM During Search

(Milwaukee, WI) — There’s a report that the Milwaukee Bucks will promote Justin Zanik to interim general manager while the team searches for a replacement to John Hammond. For the past year, Zanik was considered to be the heir apparent to Hammond — but E-S-P-N said Wednesday that the Bucks will conduct a nationwide search after Hammond left this week for Orlando. Both E-S-P-N and Yahoo’s “The Vertical” say Zanik remains a serious contender for the G-M post. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Plain Dealer says the Bucks are interested in Cavaliers’ G-M David Griffin even though Milwaukee has not asked to interview him. The Cavs have denied requests in the past month from Orlando and Atlanta to interview Griffin.

>>Wisconsin’s Kulwicki Barely Loses NASCAR Hall Of Fame Vote

(Daytona Beach, FL) — The late Alan Kulwicki has barely missed out on making NASCAR’s Hall of Fame. The suburban Milwaukee native tied with driver Ron Hornaday for the fifth and final spot in this year’s Hall of Fame class, each with 38-percent of the vote. But Hornaday won a tie breaker — and he’ll be inducted along NASCAR Cup champion Robert Yates, driver Red Byron, crew chief Ray Evernham, and broadcaster Ken Squier. Kulwicki, who graduated from U-W Milwaukee in engineering, won NASCAR’s top circuit in 1992. He had five race victories and 24 pole starts before he died in ’93 in a plane crash at age 38.

>>Stricker In PGA Tour Event; Kelly, Forsman At Senior PGA

(Fort Worth, TX) — Steve Stricker of Madison is part of the field for the P-G-A’s Dean and Deluca Invitational that begins today (Thursday) in Fort Worth, Texas. The 50-year-old Stricker is the only Wisconsin golfer in the field, as he continues an effort to make the state’s first U-S Open in three weeks at Erin Hills near Hartford. The 12 time P-G-A tournament winner was turned down for an exemption from the U-S-G-A — so he’ll seek the qualify for the Open on June fifth in a 36 hole sectional audition in Memphis. Meanwhile, Jerry Kelly of Madison and Rhinelander native Dan Forsman will compete in the Senior P-G-A Championship which begins today (Thursday) at Trump National in Washington, D-C.