Wisconsin Sports 5-24

>>Bucks “Succession Plan” For GM Could Come Sooner Than Planned

(Milwaukee, WI) — A succession plan for a new Milwaukee Bucks’ general manager could happen one year sooner than projected. John Hammond is leaving after nine years as the Bucks’ G-M to take the same post at Orlando — where he’ll reunite with his former Milwaukee assistant Jeff Weltman who will become Hammond’s boss after Weltman was named Tuesday as the Magic’s president of basketball operations. The two also worked together with Detroit and the Los Angeles Clippers. Last summer, the Bucks brought in assistant G-M Justin Zanik with the likelihood that he would run the front office once a contract for the 62-year-old Hammond expires next summer — but Bucks ownership is not confirming yet whether the plan will take effect now. Owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, and Jamie Dinan called Hammond an “incredible asset and a true professional” as the Bucks made the playoffs four times with Hammond in charge, and he was named the N-B-A’s Executive of the Year in 2010.

>>Badgers’ Vitto Brown Auditions For Bucks

(St. Francis, WI) — Wisconsin forward Vitto Brown is among the latest players to audition for the Bucks. The team’s preparations for the June 22nd draft continued on Tuesday after the man in charge of the draft — general manager John Hammond — said he was leaving to take the same job in Orlando. The Journal Sentinel says Hammond’s apparent successor, Justin Zanik, has been fully involved in the Bucks’ draft preparations — as well as the team’s other front office functions since he was hired as Hammond’s top assistant last summer. Meanwhile, former Badger Brown was among six players who had predraft workouts with the Bucks Tuesday along guards Malcolm Hill of Illinois and Zak Irvin of Michigan, and forwards Tony Bradley of North Carolina, Eric Mika of B-Y-U, and Paris Bass of Detroit Mercy. Bass spent last season with Erie in the N-B-A Developmental League.

>>Brewers Lose Second Straight

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have lost two straight games for the first time in almost three weeks, after falling to Toronto 4-3 Tuesday night at Miller Park. The Brewers scored all their runs in the fifth inning, and they had no extra base hits as they were limited to five singles and five walks. Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson struggled after having three solid starts, as he gave up two runs in both the second and fifth frames including a two run homer to Kendrys Morales. The loss dropped Nelson to 2-3, as Danny Barnes got the win in relief for Toronto to improve to 1-2, and Roberto Osuna earned his seventh save. The Brewers still lead the National League Central division by one and one half games above both Saint Louis and the Chicago Cubs — and the Crew will close out their short Interleague series with the Blue Jays this (Wednesday) afternoon.

>>Guerra Expects To Return To Brewers’ Rotation Friday

(Milwaukee, WI) — Junior Guerra expects to return to the Brewers’ rotation on Friday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s been out since Opening Day on April fourth, when he strained his right calf while running to first base on a bunt. Guerra now says he feels “really good” and says it’s good to be back with the Brewers after two minor league rehab starts. He gave up eleven hits and four runs last Saturday for Triple “A” Colorado Springs, but he passed an endurance test by going six and one third innings while striking out six. Guerra pitched well during his first full season with Milwaukee last year, going 9-3 in 21 starts with a three-point-oh-one E-R-A.

>>Packers OTA Report: Evans, Injuries, Speeding Case

(Green Bay, WI) — After eleven seasons and six Pro Bowls with New Orleans, guard Jahri Evans says he wants to prove he can still produce with the Green Bay Packers. The 33-year-old Evans is attending his first workouts with the Pack this week, including Tuesday’s first O-T-A practice that was open to the fans and reporters. Corner Quintin Rollins says he feels much better after having offseason surgery to fix a lingering groin issue — but center Corey Linsley only took part in warmups after having offseason ankle surgery. Meanwhile, safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ticketed for driving 110 in a 70 zone last Friday on Interstate 43 in Sheboygan County — and a sheriff’s deputy wrote that three teammates were with him as they tried reporting to the team on time. The 24-year-old Whitehead played in two games last year but spent most of his time on the practice squad.

>>NBA/NHL Playoffs: Cleveland Wins, Ottawa Forces Game Seven

(Undated) — Cleveland is one win away from a third straight N-B-A Finals’ matchup with Golden State, as the Cavs beat Boston 112-99 at home to take a three games to one lead in the East Finals. Former Marquette forward Jae Crowder had 18 points and eight rebounds for Boston, as LeBron James followed up a quiet eleven point showing from Sunday with a 34-point comeback for the Cavs. In the N-H-L, Ottawa scored a 2-1 home victory against Pittsburgh to force a decisive Game Seven in their East Final series. Former Wisconsin Badger Kyle Turris assisted on Ottawa’s first goal, which came on a power play in the second period.