Wisconsin Sports 5-23

>>Stearns: Brewers Will “React Accordingly” To Early Success

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Brewers’ G-M David Stearns makes it clear that he won’t trade away his best prospects to win this year if they have the chance. But on the other hand, Stearns says he’ll never complain if the team’s two-year-old rebuilding process generates more wins sooner than people expected — and if the team’s still in contention by the July trade deadline, he says they’ll “react accordingly.” Milwaukee has turned heads among skeptics as they lead the National League Central division at 25-19, one and one half games ahead of second place Saint Louis with the league’s fifth best win total. Milwaukee has won seven of its last ten and will open a two game home Interleague series tonight (Tuesday) against Toronto. Right hander Jimmy Nelson will start for the Crew against Blue Jays’ righty Joe Biagini.

>>Brewers’ Prospect Wilkerson Wins Southern League Honor

(Biloxi, MS) — Brewers’ prospect Aaron Wilkerson has been named the pitcher of the week in the Double “A” Southern League. The 27-year-old right hander had a no hitter for six and two thirds’ innings in a victory for Biloxi last Wednesday against Mississippi. Wilkerson is now 3-2 in seven starts with a three-point-four-seven E-R-A, helping Biloxi stay in first place in the Southern League South Division by one game above Pensacola. The Brewers obtained Wilkerson from Boston in July of 2015, as part of a trade that sent Aaron Hill to the Red Sox.

>>Former Brewer Greinke Fans 12, Wins Fourth Straight Start

(Phoenix, AZ) — Former Brewers’ ace Zack Greinke strikes out 12 in eight and two thirds innings, as his Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday night in Phoenix. Greinke is bouncing back from a disappointing season last year, winning his fourth straight start and fifth decision in a row. The 33-year-old right hander is in his 14th big league season and his second with the Diamondbacks, after pitching more than one and one half seasons in Milwaukee in 2011 and ’12. He helped the Brewers win their only playoff series in 35 years against the “D” Backs in the 2011 N-L divisional round.

>>Bucks Audition Top College Players

(St. Francis, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have taken a look at six more college players, as they get ready for the June 22nd N-B-A Draft. National consensus player of the year Frank Mason the Third of Kansas had a workout Monday at the Bucks’ training facility in Saint Francis — along with Kennedy Meeks, who helped North Carolina win the national championship last month while averaging 16 points and 12 rebounds in his two Final Four games. Mason is coming off a stellar season at Kansas with game averages of 21 points and five assists, while shooting 47-percent from three point range. Marquette center Luke Fischer from Germantown was also part of Monday’s workout with the Bucks. Meanwhile in the N-B-A playoffs, former Buck Zaza Pachulia sat out with a bruised heel — and former Buck Shaun Livingston scored five off the bench — as their Golden State Warriors made their third straight N-B-A Finals with a 129-115 win at San Antonio to remain undefeated in 12 playoff games.

>>Admirals’ Sissons Has Hat Trick As Nashville Makes Cup Finals

(Nashville, TN) — The Nashville Predators have survived a rash of injuries to make the N-H-L’s Stanley Cup Finals — and as a result, several players from their top farm club in Milwaukee have an unexpected shot at a title. The Predators advanced to the Cup finals for the first time in their 19-year history with a 6-3 home victory against Anahaim on Monday night, winning the West Finals four games to two. Admirals’ All Star Colton Sissons had his first N-H-L hat trick for the Predators, while Pontus Aberg — who ended the A-H-L season with Milwaukee — had two more assists while former Admirals Austin Watson scored twice and Filip Forsberg had one goal and one assist. Former Milwaukee goaltending standout Pekka Rinne had 38 saves for Nashville, which will play either Pittsburgh or Ottawa in the Cup Finals. Former Wisconsin Badger Nic Kerdiles had one assist for Anaheim.

>>Field Set For D3 Baseball World Series At Appleton

(Undated) — The field is set for the N-C-A-A Division Three Baseball World Seires that begins Friday near Appleton. Concordia Chicago won the Midwest Regional on Monday, crushing U-W La Crosse 17-3 in the final game while going through the tournament like a buzz saw as Chicago outscored its opponents 46-8 in their four victories. The other contenders for the national crown are Roanoke, Oswego State, North Central of Illinois, Cal Lutheran, “U” Mass Boston, Wheaton of Massachusetts, and Washington and Jefferson. The national double elimination tourney runs from Friday through the middle of next week at Fox Cities Stadium.