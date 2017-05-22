Wisconsin Sports 5-22

>>Cubs Crush Brewers

(Chicago, IL) — Kris Bryant hit two of Chicago’s four home runs in the Cubs’ 13-6 home rout of the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday at Wrigley Field. Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo also homered, as the Brewers went oh for eleven with runners in scoring position and gave up their most runs in a game this season, while ending a four game winning streak. The Cubs scored in every inning but the second as they remained in third place in the National League Central, two games behind first place Milwaukee — and Travis Shaw highlighted a five run ninth for the Crew with a two run blast off Dylan Floro. Jake Arietta got the win, fanning six in six innings while giving up one run to improve to 5-3 — while Brewers’ starter Chase Anderson surrendered six runs in four frames to drop to 2-1. Ryan Braun returned from a calf injury and went oh for five with an R-B-I, and Brewers’ slugger Eric Thames left in the fifth inning with a leg cramp, after missing four games last week with strep throat.

>>Brewers Upset At Cubs For Postponing Saturday’s Game

(Chicago, IL) — Brewers’ G-M David Stearns says he’s not happy that the Chicago Cubs postponed Saturday’s game with the Crew at Wrigley Field. The Cubs called it off almost two hours before the scheduled first pitch — and soon after that, it stopped raining for the rest of the day. On Friday, the Cubs used their bullpen for six innings in much worse weather that stopped play for two hours before the Brewers won — and Milwaukee called up pitcher Tyler Cravy from Triple “A” to use Saturday and sent him down after the game was called. Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon claimed he was expecting the same weather as Friday, but Brewers’ skipper Craig Counsell quipped it was the first time they had “players treated for sunburn after a rainout.” Home teams can postpone games before they begin — and after that, the umpires make the call.

>>Packers To Begin OTA Workouts

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers begin three weeks of organized team activities today (Monday). Normally, one O-T-A practice is open to fans each week — and the first public workout is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11:30 a-m at Clarke Hinkle Field on Oneida Street across from Lambeau. If there’s bad weather, the session will be moved inside with no access for the general public. Both rookies and veterans have a lot to learn this offseason, including an offense that’s expected to use dual tight end formations to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers more chances to throw up the middle. O-T-A’s are voluntary for the players, and they’re required to attend a three day minicamp June 13th through 15th.

>>Stricker Ties For 13th On Senior Tour’s First Major

(Birmingham, AL) — Madison golfer Steve Stricker saves his best for last, as he ties for 13th on the year’s first major of the P-G-A’s senior Champions Tour. Stricker shot his best round of the tournament at 66 on Sunday, to finish at minus ten 278 for 72 holes at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama. Bernhard Langer won the tournament by five strokes at minus 20, defending the title he won at the same event one year ago. The 59-year-old Langer also tied Jack Nicklaus for the most senior major titles in P-G-A Champions’ history with eight.

>>Neumann Wins LPGA Senior Event At Lake Geneva

(Lake Geneva, WI) — Liselotte Neumann wins Lake Geneva’s L-P-G-A senior tour event. She eagled the 14th hole and birdied the 15th, then hung on to beat Juli Inkster by one stroke Sunday at the Red Nose Day/Walgreens Charity Championship at the Geneva National Resort. The course had three inches of rain Saturday, so the tournament was shortened from 36 holes to 18. Neumann shot a minus four 68 to win her first title since 2015 on the senior Legends Tour. Sheboygan native Martha Nause and former L-P-G-A pro Becky Iverson of Madison tied for 18th while shooting 74s.

>>Other Sports: NBA, NHL Conference Finals; ARCA Racing

(Cleveland, OH) — Boston comes back from 21 points down to hand the Cavaliers their first loss in the N-B-A Playoffs, as the Celtics won at Cleveland 111-108. Former Marquette forward Jae Crowder had 14 points and eleven rebounds for the Celtics, who now trail the best of seven Eastern Conference Finals two games to one with Game Four tomorrow (Tuesday) night at Cleveland. In the N-H-L, Madison area native Phil Kessel scored one goal with one assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins had a 7-0 home thrashing of Ottawa in Game Five of their East finals. Kessel and the Penguins have a chance to win the series tomorrow (Tuesday) night in Ottawa, with a chance to become the league’s first back to back champions since 1998. And in auto racing, Eagle River native Natalie Decker finished eleventh in her ARCA debut at the Menards’ 200 on Sunday in Toledo, Ohio.

