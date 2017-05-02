Wisconsin Sports 5-2

>>Shaw Homers In Tenth, Brewers Beat Cards

*Corrects implication that this is a three-game series, final sentence. This is actually a four-game series.

(St. Louis, MO) — Travis Shaw hits a three run homer in the tenth inning to give Milwaukee a 7-5 victory at Saint Louis. Brewers’ reliever Jacob Barnes ended a streak of 12 appearances without giving up an earned run, when he gave up two in the eighth to tie the game — and manager Craig Counsell says he kept Barnes in the game to learn how to fight through rough stretches, since he was only 30 innings into his Major League career. Closer Neftali Feliz gave up one of two homers from Jedd Gyorko, who went four for five to lead the Cardinals’ offense. Feliz earned his seventh save, while Oliver Drake won his first decision of the year for the Crew — and Seung Hwan Oh took the loss for the Redbirds. Jonathan Villar hit a two run homer and a single for Milwaukee, which will play the second game in its four game series tonight (Tuesday) at Busch Stadium.

>>Brewers Designate Milone For Assignment

(St. Louis, MO) — Left hander Tommy Milone, who started the year in the Brewers’ rotation, has been sent to the minors. The Brewers designated the former Minnesota starter for assignment on Monday, after he gave up two homers in two innings of relief against Atlanta on Saturday. The Brewers called up reliever Rob Scahill from Triple “A” Colorado Springs to fill the open roster spot. The 30-year-old Milone was supposed to start the year in the Milwaukee bullpen, and he was promoted to the rotation after Matt Garza strained a groin — but since Garza returned, Milone struggled as a reliever, and he went 1-0 for the season with a six-point-four-three E-R-A in six total appearances. Manager Craig Counsell says Milone should be a starter, and the Brewers don’t have a place for that — so if he clears waivers, the skipper hopes he’ll be in the rotation for Colorado Springs.

>>Reports: Packers Exercise Option To Keep Clinton Dix

(Green Bay, WI) — Ha Ha Clinton Dix has become the first Green Bay Packer to have the option year picked up on his rookie contract. Media reports say the Packers exercised the fifth year option on Clinton Dix’s contract Monday, and it gives him close to six-million dollars next year — four times his salary for this fall. Clinton Dix made his first Pro Bowl last year after he tied with Landon Collins of the New York Giants with the most interceptions by a safety in the regular season with five. The Packers had until tomorrow (Wednesday) to decide whether to add a fifth year to the Clinton Dix contract. The option became part of the N-F-L’s collective bargaining agreement in 2011, and the Packers declined it for Derek Sherrod, Nick Perry, and Datone Jones — although Perry was given a one year deal for 2016 and an extension earlier in the offseason.

>>Packers Cut RBs Michael, Jackson

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers have released running backs Christine Michael and Don Jackson. That was after Green Bay drafted rushers Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, and Devante Mays during the last four rounds last Saturday. After the draft, coach Mike McCarthy declared former receiver Ty Montgomery as the starter at running back for now. Michael ran for 114 yards and one touchdown in six games after the Packers acquired him from Seattle in the middle of last season — and Michael was still the Seahawks’ top rusher in 2016 with 469 yards and six T-Ds in seven games. The 23-year-old Jackson played in three games with Green Bay, and he ran for 32 yards before suffered an M-C-L knee sprain and a foot injury in November.

>>UW Whitewater Drops To Eighth In “D” Three Baseball Poll

(Undated) — U-W Whitewater drops two places to eighth in the new Division Three college baseball poll from “D” Three Baseball Dot Com and the national coaches’ association. The Warhawks are 26-6 after losing one of four games to U-W Platteville this past weekend, and Whitewater has dropped three of its last eight. No other Wisconsin schools are in the Top 25. LaGrange of Georgia is the new Number One, rising one spot after previous leader Shenandoah of Virginia fell to third.