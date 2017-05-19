Wisconsin Sports 5-19

>>Sogard Completes Hot Series As Brewers Top San Diego

(San Diego, CA) — Eric Sogard goes four for four with a game winning two run double in the seventh inning, as the Milwaukee Brewers won at San Diego 4-2 on Thursday. Sogard, a 30-year-old utility player, is a seventh year big leaguer who played his entire career at Oakland until this season — and he was at Triple “A” until Ryan Braun went on the disabled list last Friday. At San Diego, Sogard hit a torrid nine for 15 with one homer and five R-B-Is as he started at third base for the injured Travis Shaw Tuesday, and then played the last two contests at second to give Jonathan Villar a break. Villar is due back in the Brewers’ lineup this (Friday) afternoon as Milwaukee opens a series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Zach Davies won Thursday’s game, giving up two runs in six innings to improve to 5-2 with Corey Knebel getting his third save — and Kevin Quackenbush took the loss as Milwaukee won three of four from the Padres to open up a one game lead on second place Saint Louis in the National League Central division.

>>Espino To Make Big League Debut After Ten Years In Minors

(San Diego, CA) — After more than ten years in the minor leagues, right hander Paolo Espino will make his Major League debut today (Friday) when the Brewers play the Cubs in Chicago. The 30-year-old Espino was called up Thursday to take the spot of Wily Perata, who was demoted to the bullpen this week. Espino is a native of Panama, and he’s 76-63 in almost 300 appearances in his minor league career, pitching at Triple “A” since 2010 for the Cleveland, Washington, and Milwaukee organizations. He’s 4-0 at Colorado Springs this year with a two-point-five-four E-R-A — and the Brewers sent left handed reliever Brent Suter back down to Triple “A” to create a roster space for Espino. Right hander Eddie Butler will start for the Cubs in a 1:20 start this (Friday) afternoon from Wrigley Field.

>>McCarthy Defends Keeping Dom Capers As Pack’s Defensive Chief

(Milwaukee, WI) — Green Bay Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy says he knows firsthand that a fresh start is not always the best thing for someone who’s struggling — and that’s why he’s sticking with Dom Capers as the Pack’s defensive coordinator, despite what has become annual calls by fans to let him go. On an E-S-P-N/Milwaukee radio show this week, McCarthy said he looks back to kicker Mason Crosby’s big slump in 2012 — and his ensuing recovery — as an example of how “results don’t always prove to be the answer to the right decision.” McCarthy says he has to be realistic in his approach, and consider different strengths and weaknesses at various times of the year. Packers’ G-M Ted Thompson again loaded up on defense in the recent draft, as Capers begins his ninth season running the Green Bay defense. Also, media reports say Packers assistant pro personnel director Tim Terry is leaving to take the top pro personnel scouting spot at Kansas City.

>>D3 Baseball Tourney: Whitewater Puts Saint Norbert On Ropes

(Whitewater, WI) — U-W Whitewater wins its opener in the N-C-A-A Division Three baseball tournament, with a 4-2 victory against Saint Norbert on Thursday. The Warhawks advanced in the winner’s bracket of the Midwest Regional at Whitewater, and they’ll play U-W La Crosse in the second round late this (Friday) afternoon while eighth seeded Saint Norbert would be eliminated if they lose to Saint Scholastica in a late morning start. Fourth seeded Saint Scholastica lost to fifth seed La Crosse 11-2 Thursday. Heath Renz was the winning pitcher in Whitewater’s “D” Three opener, striking out five in four innings as the Warhawks improved to 36-7. La Crosse is now 29-17 and Saint Norbert is 30-12.

>>NHL Playoffs: Anaheim OT Win Ties West Finals With Nashville

(Nashville, TN) — Five former Milwaukee Admirals are involved in all the scoring for Nashville, which lost 3-2 in overtime to Anaheim as the N-H-L Western Conference Finals are now tied at two games apiece. Corey Perry scored more than ten minutes into the extra period to give the Ducks their victory. Milwaukee is Nashville’s top minor league club — and former Admirals P-K Subban and Filip Forsberg scored both goals for the Predators. Ex Admiral Viktor Arvidsson had two assists, and Colin Wilson and James Neal had one assist each while former Milwaukee goaltender Pekka Rinne had 34 saves. Game Five of the best of seven West Finals is Saturday night in Anaheim.

>>ARCA Racing: Eagle River’s Natalie Decker To Compete

(Toledo, OH) — Eagle River native Natalie Decker will compete in three car races in the ARCA series, starting on Sunday in Toledo, Ohio. The 19-year-old Decker says the biggest thing so far was choosing a racing team — and she’s with Venturini Motorsports which has about 100 drivers and 26 victories on the ARCA circuit. This is her second venture into pro racing, after she tried but failed to qualify for a race last year in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series. After Sunday, Decker plans to race June third in Elko, Minnesota — and her series will wrap up June ninth at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, in a preliminary event for a weekend of NASCAR competiton.