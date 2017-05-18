Wisconsin Sports 5-18

>>Brewers First In NL Central After Beating Padres

(San Diego, CA) — The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, after winning at San Diego 3-1. The Crew broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth with four straight hits off Padres’ closer Brandon Maurer, who dropped to 0-3 as the Crew is now five games above .500 for the first time since September of 2014. Travis Shaw, in his first game since he injured a hand last Sunday, doubled and scored on the game winning single from Jett Bandy. Yangervis Solarte drove in the Padres’ only run with a double, and Jhoulys Chacin retired 19 straight Brewers before the bullpens decided the contest. Matt Garza went six innings for his fourth straight quality start — Jacob Barnes pitched the eighth to win his first decision of the year — Corey Knebel earned his second save — and the Brewers are now one half game ahead of second place Saint Louis in the Central as they close out their four game series at San Diego this (Thursday) afternoon.

>>Brewers’ Starter Peralta Demoted To Bullpen

(San Diego, CA) — Brewers’ starter Wily Peralta is demoted to the bullpen. Manager Craig Counsell announced the move Wednesday, after the right hander gave up six earned runs to the New York Mets last Sunday as his E-R-A grew to six-point-oh-eight. Counsell wants to revive a struggling Milwaukee starting corps which has the Majors’ seventh worst E-R-A and is last in the big leagues with just 12 quality starts. Peralta, who’s 4-2, was scheduled to start tomorrow (Friday) against the Cubs in Chicago — and it’s not known yet who will take his place but the Brewers could call up right hander Paolo Espino, after he failed to make a start Wednesday night at Triple “A” Colorado Springs. Last year, Peralta was demoted to the minors last June but came back strong for the Crew at the end — and he has not pitched out of the bullpen since 2012.

>>Packers’ QB Rodgers To Play In Web.Com Golf Event

(Greer, SC) — Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in a golf tournament today (Thursday) on the Web Dot Com Tour, the secondary tour for the P-G-A. Rodgers will be the amateur partner for P-G-A pro John Mallinger at the B-M-W Charity Pro Am in Greer, South Carolina. Their tee time is 8:20 a-m on the Furman University Golf Club. Rodgers has a four-point-seven handicap — and he’s playing in spite of his earlier intention to cut back on golf this offseason so he could devote more time to fitness. Rodgers also played in the P-G-A’s Pebble Beach Pro Am in February.

>>College Golf: Marquette 13th At NCAA Regional; D3 Tourney Half Done

(Undated) — The season has ended for the Marquette men’s golf team, after it finished 13th among 14 schools at their N-C-A-A Division One regional in Sammamish, Washington. The Golden Eagles were 47 strokes above par at 899 for three rounds, 36 strokes behind Penn State — the fifth and final team to advance to the upcoming national finals. Matt Murlick shot a 71 in Wednesday’s final round to finish as Marquette’s top individual in a tie for 29th place. Meanwhile, Saint Norbert and Wisconsin Lutheran both missed the 36 hole cut at the N-C-A-A Division Three men’s golf tourney at Howey in the Hills, Florida. Eighteen teams advanced, and Saint Norbert tied for 31st while Wisconsin Lutheran tied for 38th.

>>NBA East Finals: Crowder Gets 21 As Boston Gets Crushed

(Boston, MA) — Former Marquette forward Jae Crowder scores a team high tying 21 points, but it’s not enough as his Boston Celtics got crushed at home by Cleveland, 117-104 in the opener of the N-B-A’s East Finals. The Cavaliers led by 28 early in the third quarter, after concerns that Cleveland would be rusty with ten days off after their second round series. Former Milwaukee Buck Richard Jefferson was scoreless in 12 minutes off the bench for the Cavs. The Celtics got to within 16 with four minutes to go, but it was too little and too late for Boston — which will host Game Two of the best of seven East Finals tomorrow (Friday) night.

>>NHL East Finals: Ex Badger Turris Helps Ottawa Win Game Three

(Ottawa, ON) — Former Wisconsin Badger Kyle Turris has one goal and one assist to help the Ottawa Senators in a 5-1 home victory against Pittsburgh. The Senators took a two games to one lead in their best of seven N-H-L Eastern Conference Finals. Madison area native Phil Kessel assisted on Pittsburgh’s only goal in the third period from Sidney Crosby. The Senators have a two games to one lead in the best of seven series, with Game Four tomorrow night in Ottawa.