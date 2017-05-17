Wisconsin Sports 5-17

>>Brewers Score Five In First To Beat Padres, 6-2

(San Diego, CA) — The Milwaukee Brewers score five runs in the first inning Tuesday night to win at San Diego, 6-2. The Crew had five singles and a two run double from Manny Pina in the opening frame, all off Padres’ starter Clayton Richard — who went six innings, struck out seven, and fell to 2-5. Brewers’ starter Jimmy Nelson helped his own cause with a bloop R-B-I single in the sixth that closed out Milwaukee’s scoring. Nelson got the win and improved to 2-2, striking out eight in six innings while giving up two runs — including the game’s only homer to Wil Myers. The Brewers remained without Eric Thames with strep throat and Travis Shaw with an injured finger — but Eric Sogard had a career high four hits including two doubles, as Milwaukee has now won seven of ten to get to within one half game of first place Saint Louis in the National League Central.

>>Guerra To Make Second And Final Rehab Start Saturday

(San Diego, CA) — Brewers’ right hander Junior Guerra will make his second and final rehab start on Saturday with Double “A” Biloxi. Manager Craig Counsell says he was impressed with Guerra’s first start for Biloxi on Monday night in which he gave up five runs — two earned — in five innings with six hits, three walks, and two strikeouts. Counsell says Guerra gave up most of the runs in the first two innings — and after he settled down, his curveball and slider got better. The skipper also says Guerra’s legs appeared to look good when he ran the bases and laid down a bunt. Guerra is recovering from a calf injury suffered on Opening Day in early April while he ran to first base.

>>UW’s Hayes Says Age May Work Against Him In Draft

(Milwaukee, WI) — Wisconsin senior Nigel Hayes says he hopes his age and four years of college experience don’t work against him on the N-B-A’s Draft Night June 22nd. Hayes was among six players who worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks in a predraft session Tuesday. The 22-year-old Hayes knows that pro teams tend to go with younger players with potential — but he says he had a good college career at the U-W, often playing against younger and more athletic forwards than him. Hayes averaged 12 points and five rebounds a game with the Badgers, as he helped them get to four straight N-C-A-A Sweet 16 appearances and back to back Final Fours.

>>Seymour’s Ty Majeski Again Named To NASCAR’s Next Initiative

(Daytona Beach, FL) — For the second year in a row, Ty Majeski of Seymour has been named to NASCAR’s “Next Initiative.” The program features seminars that try to help promising drivers move into NASCAR’s national series. The 22-year-old Majeski was named Tuesday to a nine member class for the coming year that includes the 16-year-old sons of drivers Jeff Burton and David Gilliland. Majeski says 80-percent of a driver’s efforts come off the track, generally with obligations for sponsors and the media. Majeski has worked with the Roush Fenway team on NASCAR race weekends — and on June 24th, he’ll make his Xfinity Series debut at the American Ethanol 250 at the Iowa Speedway in Newton.

>>NCAA Golf: Marquette Men Drop To 11th, D3 Tourney Begins

(Undated) — The Marquette men’s golf team falls to eleventh among 14 schools entering today’s (Wednesday) third and final round of the N-C-A-A Division One regional in Sammamish, Washington. The Golden Eagles had Tuesday’s second worst score with 308 — and with five teams advancing to the national finals, Marquette is 19 strokes behind the final qualifier at the moment, Alabama. Austin Kendziorski is Marquette’s top individual, tied for 37th at plus six 148. Meanwhile, Saint Norbert is 28th and Wisconsin Lutheran is tied for 30th after Tuesday’s opening round of the N-C-A-A Division Three men’s golf finals at Howey in the Hills, Florida. Saint Norbert is 28 strokes behind first place Huntingdon College while Lutheran is 30 off the pace — and Luke Bourneuf of Saint Norbert is the state’s top individual, tied for 24th at plus two 74.

>>Other Sports: NHL, Badger Football

(Undated) — Former Milwaukee Admirals Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm provide assists on the game winning goal, as Nashville goes up two games to one in the N-H-L West Finals with a 2-1 home victory against Anaheim. The Ducks led 1-0 going into the third period, before ex Admiral Filip Forsberg tied it. Roman Josi scored the game winning goal for the Predators with less than three minutes to go, as former Milwaukee goaltender Pekka Rinne had 19 saves. In Badger football news, defensive end Isaiah Mullens of Harvest Prep in Columbus, Ohio, has given a verbal commitment to Wisconsin for next year. And two of last year’s Badgers have signed free agent contracts with the N-F-L — quarterback Bart Houston with Pittsburgh and running back Dare Ogunbowale with the Houston Texans.