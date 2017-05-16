Wisconsin Sports 5-16

>>Long Ball Beats Brewers In Ten At San Diego

(San Diego, CA) — Hunter Renfroe hits a two run, walkoff homer in the tenth inning to give San Diego a 6-5 home win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Renfroe had four R-B-Is, as he also hit a two run double to put Milwaukee behind 3-0 early. The Crew caught up in the eighth, as a run scoring single from Domingo Santana sent the game to extra innings. Shortstop Eric Sogard hit a solo homer in the top of the tenth to give the Brewers the lead — and then reliever Oliver Drake gave up a single to Erick Aybar before giving up Renfroe’s game winning homer, as the loss dropped Drake to 2-1. Jesus Aguilar fell a double short of the cycle for Milwaukee, which has now lost two of its last five and will play the Padres again tonight (Tuesday) in San Diego.

>>Brewers Demote Reliever Marinez, Bring Up Suter

(San Diego, CA) — Brewers’ reliever Jhan Marinez has been designated for assignment after running into control problems. The right hander has been giving up more than two walks and hits for every inning pitched, and he’s 0-2 this year with a five-point-four-oh E-R-A while surrendering eleven total walks — tied with Carlos Torres for the most by a Milwaukee reliever. Manager Craig Counsell says Marinez did well last season after the Brewers acquired him from Tampa Bay, but “his command went the other way on him.” Left hander Brent Suter has been called up from Triple “A” Colorado Springs to replace Marinez. On the injury front, first baseman Eric Thames sat out Monday night’s loss to the Padres with sore legs — third baseman Travis Shaw was out with a hand injury from Sunday — and shortstop Orlando Arcia was given a night off.

>>Packers’ Rookie Biegel Has Foot Surgery

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers’ rookie Vince Biegel might not return to the field until Training Camp in late July. Media reports say Biegel had surgery after the recent rookie camp to fix a Jones’ fracture he first had during his senior year at Wisconsin. It’s the long bone that leads to the smallest toe on the outside of the foot — and the injury will cost him some valuable preparation as he’s expected to miss all of the Packers’ organized team activities including the June minicamp. Biegel, a Wisconsin Rapids native, was a fourth round draft choice of the Packers last month. He’s now had two injuries with Green Bay — the first of which took place during the rookie camp when he hurt a hand and later practiced with a club.

>>Bucks’ Prospect Bacon Misses Workout With Illness

(St. Francis, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks hope to bring back Florida State standout Dwayne Bacon, after he missed a predraft audition on Monday due to illness. That left five candidates at Monday’s session, in which they played two on two scrimmages instead of three on three. Bucks’ scouting vice president Billy McKinney said it forced them to use more speed and endurance — and the players showed that they were in “terrific shape.” Among those working out was Marquette guard JaJuan Johnson, who’s not projected to be picked on Draft Night but could still earn a job someplace in the pros. The Bucks also took another at three players who were at last week’s N-B-A Draft Combine — Tyler Dorsey of Oregon, Damyean Dotson of Houston, and Davond Reed of Miami of Florida.

>>NBA Playoffs: Former Marquette Star Crowder Helps Celtics Advance

(Boston, MA) — Former Marquette forward Jae Crowder helps the Boston Celtics advance to the N-B-A Eastern Conference Finals. Crowder had 14 points and five rebounds on Monday night, as the Celtics used an 18-2 run in the second half to beat Washington 115-105 to win their second round playoff series in seven games. Isaiah Thomas led Boston with 29 points and backup center Kelly Olynyk added 26, as the Celtics will now play LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a best of seven series that begins tomorrow (Wednesday) night in Boston.

>>NHL Playoffs: Madison’s Kessel Ties East Finals For Pittsburgh

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Madison area native Phil Kessel scores the game’s only goal, as the Pittsburgh Penguins tie the N-H-L’s Eastern Conference finals at one game apiece with a 1-0 home win against Ottawa. Kessel scored his only shot on goal with almost seven minutes left, shooting the puck past Craig Anderson’s left pad. That ended three scoreless games for Kessel, although he has six goals so far in 14 playoff contests. Former Wisconsin Badger Justin Schultz of Pittsburgh left in the first period of Monday night’s game with an apparent arm injury after he crashed hard into the back boards. Game Three of the best of seven East Finals is set for tomorrow (Wednesday) night in Ottawa.