Wisconsin Sports 5-12

>>Braun Could Be Headed To Disabled List

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun could be headed to the ten day disabled list. The six time All Star had an M-R-I Thursday on a strained left calf he suffered the previous day in Milwaukee’s victory against Boston. Braun told reporters he’s not throwing or running very well as he recovers from an earlier flexor injury in his right throwing arm — and he’s confident he’ll return to full strength with a little “down time.” Braun says he should know more today (Friday) about a possible trip to the D-L, but he added that his strained calf is “nowhere near as bad” as the one suffered by Brewers’ starter Junior Guerra in early April. Braun, the 2011 National League M-V-P, had a hot April with seven home runs — but he has only had eight plate appearances in May after the injury bug hit.

>>Brewers Closer Feliz Struggles In Loss To Boston

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers’ closer Neftali Feliz has given up five homers in 16 innings this season. The latest was a three run shot by Mookie Betts that broke a 1-1 tie Thursday, and gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-1 victory against the Crew at Miller Park. Feliz has eight saves in nine chances, but Thursday’s loss dropped his record to 0-4 — and he has a bloated E-R-A of six-point-one-nine. Right hander Corey Knebel has turned into a solid and flexible reliever with 29 strikeouts in 18 innings — but Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell is not ready to make a change at the closer’s spot just yet, saying Feliz needs to get “back on track.” Despite Thursday’s loss, the Brewers still took two of three from the Red Sox, and Milwaukee will open a weekend home series tonight (Friday) against the New York Mets.

>>Packers Sign Top Draft Choice King

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have signed their top draft choice. Corner Kevin King has become the sixth of the Packers’ ten selections to sign rookie contracts — and he’s the N-F-L’s highest overall pick to sign as of Thursday night at Number 33. The Packers did not have a first round pick, after general manager Ted Thompson traded down four spots to get King in the second round — and the team got one additional selection in the process. Signing draft choices used to be more dramatic, as some held out until the start of Training Camp and beyond — but the latest N-F-L collective bargaining agreement ended that, with standard four year rookie deals and a salary scale that’s not mandatory for teams to follow. Green Bay has still not signed four of its picks — second round safety Josh Jones, third round defensive lineman Montravius Adams, fourth round running back Jamaal Williams and fourth round linebacker Vince Biegel.

>>Badgers Win Their First Game In Big Ten Softball Tourney

(Ann Arbor, MI) — The Wisconsin softball team wins its Big Ten Tournament opener with a 3-0 shutout of Iowa Thursday night at Ann Arbor, Michigan. Freshman Kaitlyn Menz tossed a three hitter for Wisconsin, striking out six — while Shayla Starkenburg took the loss for Iowa, giving three runs on seven hits in her six inning complete game. Wisconsin’s Brooke Wyderski had the only extra base hit of the contest with a double, and she went two for three and scored once. Iowa ends its season at 19-32, while the Badgers improved to 33-14 and will play third seeded Ohio State in today’s (Friday’s) second round.

>>NCAA D3 Softball: Whitewater Wins Opener

(Whitewater, WI) — The U-W Whitewater softball team now has a 14 game winning streak after beating Hope College 4-1 in Thursday’s opener of the N-C-A-A Division Three regional that Whitewater’s hosting. Caitlin Catino hit a three run homer that advanced the Warhawks in the winner’s bracket — and they’ll play Trine of Indiana this (Friday) afternoon in the second round of the double elimination regional. Trine crushed Greenville of Illinois 12-1 in Thursday’s other national tournament opener at Whitewater. Also today (Friday), the La Crosse Regional opens as the host Eagles play Saint Norbert — and U-W Oshkosh plays the first game against Benedictine of Illinois.

>>Golf: Stricker 51st At Players, Stout 12th At D3 Women’s Tourney

(Undated) — In golf, Steve Stricker of Madison is tied for 51st going into today’s (Friday’s) second round of The Players Championship at T-P-C Sawgrass is Florida. Stricker shot an even par 72 Thursday, while Jerry Kelly of Madison had a plus two 74 to tie for 83rd. In college golf, U-W Stout is tied for 12th going into today’s (Friday’s) fourth and final round of the N-C-A-A Division Three women’s tournament in Houston. Seven other teams were cut Thursday, as Stout shot a combined 329 to make their national finale — and George Fox leads the team competition at plus 39. Marie Allo is still the top individual for Stout, in 39th place at 23 above par for 54 holes.