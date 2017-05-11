Wisconsin Sports 5-11

>>Fifth Inning Rally Puts Brewers Past Boston

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers score four times in the fifth inning to beat Boston 7-4 on Wednesday night at Miller Park. It was a grind out victory for the Crew without a home run for a change, as Keon Broxton and Eric Thames got the fifth inning going with back to back doubles — Travis Shaw grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Thames — a double steal resulted in a catcher’s error, scoring Shaw — and Hernan Perez capped the rally with the second of his run scoring singles. Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson didn’t make it out of the fifth, leaving after giving up the game’s only homer to Jackie Bradley, Junior — and Rob Scahill got the win to go 1-1, while Red Sox starter Kyle Kendrick gave up six runs in four and one third innings to drop to 0-2. The Brewers outhit Boston 13-11 as the Crew won its third straight game and is now 2-0 in Interleague series victories. Milwaukee will go for a sweep this (Thursday) afternoon, with Jimmy Nelson starting against Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez.

>>Braun Hurt Again, Guerra Gets Rehab Assignment

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers’ left fielder Ryan Braun is injured again, leaving Wednesday night’s game with a tight left calf in the fifth inning. He ran slowly to first base on a single — and it came right after Braun returned Tuesday night from a strained flexor in his right forearm in which he missed six games. After hitting seven home runs in April, Braun has only had eight plate appearances so far in May. Manager Craig Counsell says he hopes the calf injury is not serious, and he was planning to give Braun a scheduled day off when the Brewers host Boston this (Thursday) afternoon. Meanwhile, Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday at Double “A” Biloxi, after throwing a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday while recovering from a calf injury on Opening Day.

>>Badger Women’s Golf Team Places 13th At NCAA Regional

(Columbus, OH) — The Wisconsin women’s golf team has ended its season after placing 13th at an N-C-A-A Regional in Columbus, Ohio. The Badgers entered Wednesday’s third and final round just nine strokes away from the sixth and final qualifying spot for the championship event. But the U-W struggled in shooting a combined 314 in its final regional round as the Badgers finished 66 above par — 22 strokes behind Michigan, the final team to advance, and 44 behind first place Florida. Becky Klongland was the top Wisconsin individual, tying for 25th at plus 10 after shooting an even par 72 in her third round.

>>UW Stout Is Eleventh At Division III Women’s Golf Finals

(Houston, TX) — U-W Stout is in eleventh place at the halfway mark of the N-C-A-A Division Three women’s golf finals in Houston. The Blue Devils are at plus 70 after 36 holes — 45 strokes behind first place Rhodes College. Stout is the only Wisconsin team to make the cut among 22 schools still in the running. Marie Allo of Stout is the top Wisconsin individual, tied for 34th at plus 15 through two rounds. Christina Herbert of Bridgewater College leads at minus one.

>>NHL Conference Finals Set: UW’s Schultz Helps Penguins Advance

(Washington, DC) — In hockey, Madison native Phil Kessel and former Badger Justin Schultz are playing for their second straight N-H-L Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh. Schultz had one assist Wednesday night, as the Penguins won at Washington 2-0 to win their second round Eastern Conference playoff series in seven games. Kessel did not figure in the scoring, but he has 13 points in 12 playoff games so far, including five goals. Schultz now has six assists and two goals in the postseason for Pittsburgh, which will host the Ottawa Senators Saturday night in Game One of the East Finals. Former Badger Kyle Turris has six points in the playoffs for the Senators, including three goals.