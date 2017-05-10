Wisconsin Sports 5-10

>>Brewers Slug Their Way To Victory

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers slug their way to an 11-7 Interleague victory against Boston in the Red Sox’ first visit to Miller Park in 14 years. The Brewers jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning on pair of two run homers from Eric Thames and Keon Broxton — but it was not enough for the Crew, who had to churn out six more runs in the fourth through seventh innings to secure their win. Broxton drove in four runs and fell a double short of the cycle, and Thames homered for the second time in two games as Milwaukee continues to lead the Majors with 55 home runs on the year. Left fielder Ryan Braun started for the first time in almost a week, and he hit a key double in the first inning after coming off a strained forearm flexor. Carlos Torres got the win in relief and is now 2-3, while starter Drew Pomeranz took the loss for Boston, which got a leadoff homer from Mookie Betts and a three for four night from Andrew Benintendi with a pair of R-B-Is.

>>Brewers’ Prospect Has Surgery, Guerra Gets Better

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers’ pitching prospect Nathan Kirby has hardly played since being drafted in June of 2015. He had Tommy John surgery on his left throwing elbow in September of ’15 — and then on Tuesday, Brewers’ team doctor William Raasch fixed a nerve issue in the same elbow that will keep Kirby out for another 8-12 weeks. Kirby is 26th on M-L-B Pipeline’s list of Milwaukee’s top prospects. Meanwhile, Brewers’ starter Junior Guerra continues to recover from the strained right calf he suffered while running to first base on Opening Day. Manager Craig Counsell says Guerra completed agility drills Monday — and he’ll have an extended throwing session before Milwaukee hosts Boston tonight (Wednesday).

>>UWM Stays In Horizon League, Valpo Gets Missouri Valley Invite

(Milwaukee, WI) — U-W Milwaukee will stay in the Horizon League, after fellow conference member Valparaiso was invited Tuesday to join the Missouri Valley. Horizon League Commissioner Jon Lecrone says he’s been in constant contact with Valpo, but there’s no official word that the school has accepted the invite. Milwaukee was one of four finalists for an open spot in the Missouri Valley after Wichita State left — and U-W-M athletic director Amanda Braun confirmed that on Tuesday, saying it’s a “tribute” to its athletes, coaches, and staff that Milwaukee was seriously considered as a finalist. It’s possible they’ll be considered again down the line, as the Missouri Valley is reportedly considering two expansion schools. Valpo’s apparent departure would leave the Horizon League with nine members including U-W Green Bay.

>>Wisconsin Women’s Golf Seeks To Advance In NCAAs

(Columbus, OH) — The Wisconsin women’s golf team will try to advance today (Wednesday) to the championship rounds of their N-C-A-A tournament. The Badgers are in 12th place after 36 holes at their regional in Columbus, Ohio — and with 18 holes to play, they’re within nine strokes of Purdue which holds the sixth and final advancing spot at the moment. Wisconsin has a two round score of 616 — 40 above par while Purdue is at plus 31, and regional leader Florida is at plus 14 with Ohio State second. Gabby Curtis is the Badgers’ top individual so far, tied for 14th. She shot an even par 72 on Tuesday, after going plus five on Monday.

>>Romo Considers Western Amateur, US Amateur Golf Tourneys

(Fort Worth, TX) — Racine County native Tony Romo says he might try to play in this summer’s Western Amateur and U-S Amateur. That’s after he failed to make the United States Open at a local qualifying event near Fort Worth, Texas. Romo, in his third try for the Open, shot a plus three 75 and was tied for 40th in his qualifier at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club. This year’s Open is being played at Erin Hills near Hartford, close to Romo’s hometown of Burlington — and that’s a big reason he was really hoping to make it through this week. About 150 Wisconsin players applied for the state’s first U-S Open, and the Wisconsin qualifiers will take place tomorrow (Thursday) in Sheboygan Falls and on May 17th at Hartford.