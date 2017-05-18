mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Sheldon Area Annual Garage Sale (Saturday, May 20th)

The annual Sheldon Area Annual Garage Sale day is Saturday, May 20th. A map of 25 garage sale locations will be available at all area businesses.

Events at the Community Center include lunch served by the Sheldon Ambulance Squad 254 with brats, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches ( 10:00-1:00) and Trinity Lutheran church bake sale, pie & ice cream starting at 9:00.

  Rusk County News May 18, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-17-17 (Undated)  —  The National Weather Service says a single tornado could have gone for more than 60 miles in northwest Wisconsin, killing mobile home park resident Eric Gavin near Chetek. After surveying damage on the ground Wednesday, the National Weather Service says it might have to conduct aerial surveys to see if […]
