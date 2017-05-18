Sheldon Area Annual Garage Sale (Saturday, May 20th)
The annual Sheldon Area Annual Garage Sale day is Saturday, May 20th. A map of 25 garage sale locations will be available at all area businesses.
Events at the Community Center include lunch served by the Sheldon Ambulance Squad 254 with brats, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches ( 10:00-1:00) and Trinity Lutheran church bake sale, pie & ice cream starting at 9:00.
