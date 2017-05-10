Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-10-17

(Madison, WI) — The first bill aimed at preventing inmate abuses at the state’s juvenile prisons is up for a vote at the Capitol. The Assembly is expected to give final legislative approval this (Wednesday) afternoon to adding juvenile prison employees to the list of those required to report child abuse to law enforcement. The bill comes as the federal government investigates alleged inmate abuses by guards at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile institutions in Lincoln County. Also, the Assembly is scheduled to vote on making people take drug tests to obtain or keep spots in several state work programs. The lower house also plans to vote on bills to tighten penalties for convicted drunk drivers who get out of using ignition interlocks before starting their vehicles — and letting small robot delivery carts use sidewalks and street crossing to deliver things like groceries.

(Madison, WI) — Sixteen and seventeen year olds could get one step closer today (Wednesday) to no longer needing state work permits and parental consent to get jobs. The Wisconsin Senate will consider giving final legislative approval to the measure, to make it easier for teens who don’t live with their parents to work. Democrats say it would make it harder for parents to keep tabs on their kids, and the state would lose 730-thousand dollars in permit revenues each year. Also, the Senate is expected to vote on bills to loosen permit requirements for fish farms — and let people younger than 21 go to festivals without an adult on private lands where alcohol is served. Senators will also act for a second time on expanding state grants for high speed Internet service, after the Assembly dropped a ban on collecting information about customers’ web usage without their permission.

(Siren, WI) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with making threats that closed one northwest Wisconsin school district and put another one on lockdown Tuesday. Burnett County prosecutors filed charges against Jacob Wicklund of rural Siren that triggered an arrest warrant — and officials say he was booked into jail Tuesday morning on a felony count of making terrorist threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Grantsburg schools were closed Tuesday upon word on the threats, and the nearby Siren district had its schools on a 90 minute lockdown with police monitoring after that. Officials say Wicklund posted threats on a private Facebook page, and his stepfather read the messages later and called police — and he reportedly told officers that Wicklund is bipolar, with drug and alcohol problems. There’s no word on when Wicklund will make his first court appearance.

A man arrested after his brother’s sentencing has been charged.

Mitchell Labrec, 23, made an appearance in Chippewa County Court Tuesday. He’s been charged with three counts, including substantial battery.

A criminal complaint says, on May 2 Jamie Labrec was trying to break up a fight between Mitchell and his brother; that’s when Mitchell charged towards Jamie, pushing her and she hit her back on a countertop.

He was arrested after he testified on Matthew Labrec’s behalf. Matthew was sentenced in his role in the 2016 death of Kenneth Patterson.

A cash bond of $1,000 remains for Mitchell.

Democratic lawmakers say a Republican proposal to require drug screening in more state-run work programs sounds good but would be a waste of money.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bill from Rep. Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago. Horlacher has said the measure would help drug addicts get them treatment and protect their children.

But Democratic lawmakers up against record Republican majorities say that’s not how it works in practice. Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca says there are better ways to help people get help and the measure would cost more money than it saves.

Horlacher didn’t immediately respond to a message. The measure is one of four GOP proposals up for a vote that would alter requirements for public benefits or programs.

Nearly 50 cases of measles have been confirmed in Minnesota.

It’s the largest outbreak of the virus since 1990 when 460 people contracted the disease that resulted in three deaths.

So far, there are no confirmed cases in Wisconsin but Dr. Larry Gordon of Aspirus Weston Clinic said there is always the possibility of an outbreak.

Dr. Gordon said the vaccine almost guarantees that you will not contract the virus, but those who do not have the shot can be protected as well.

“It’s what we call a herd immunity. So, if everybody around you can’t have the disease, then you can’t catch it from them, even if you yourself are not protected,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important for everybody to get vaccinated for these types of things.”

Measles were declared eliminated from the United States in 2000.

The source of the outbreak in Minnesota is unknown, but outbreaks are typically caused from overseas travelers.