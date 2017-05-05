Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-5-17

(Madison, WI) — A massive plan to slash income taxes and raise more money for new highways is being called a starting point for negotiations between G-O-P lawmakers and Governor Scott Walker. Dozens of Assembly Republicans stood behind their speaker Robin Vos at a news conference Thursday where a comprehensive overhaul from Brookfield Republican Dale Kooyenga was proposed. It would cut the gas tax by almost five cents a gallon, while applying gas to the state’s general sales tax for the first time — reduce borrowing for new roads — and let counties raise their own sales taxes for four years by one to five percent for local roads with referendum approvals. The plan also includes a ten year, two-billion dollar cut in state income taxes by reducing brackets while eliminating popular tax credits for renters, middle class homeowners, and married couples who both work — all moves toward a flat tax. Governor Scott Walker has said he opposes the tax changes at this time, but G-O-P Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald says the plan has good ideas that merit a “closer look,” while Democrats say the tax cuts are giveaways to the rich.

Thursday afternoon at 3:15 a female employee at the 12 mile Cenex Convenience Store on Highway 27, Holcombe reported a gas drive off to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the gas drive off was in the amount of $45.95. The vehicle was a Gray colored van, early 2000’s model with Black rim on front passenger side and the vehicle took off South bound on Highway 27. The employee advised she saw the first three digits on the vehicle. The female passenger got out of the van and pumped gas, jumped in side door and the van left. Unknown suspects and the Rusk County deputy could get no further info from the cameras.

A Theft complaint was reported late Thursday afternoon to Rusk County authorities. A male subject advised that some things were taken out of his locked garage by his landlord who has a key at a residence on County Highway D, Holcombe. Items that were taken were a charcoal grill, craftsman tool bench, rug and 4 boat anchors. A Rusk County deputy spoke to both parties but no other information was available.

At about 5:15 PM Thursday, a male subject requested a Rusk County deputy as a male subject was being disorderly and was causing problems at a residence on Spur Road, Sheldon. According to the report, the subject was wanted from Probation. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at 9:15 PM Thursday of a vehicle on County Highway G near County Highway VV, Sheldon. According to the report, the deputy conducted a field sobriety on the driver. The subject had a PBT of .153 and was taken into custody. Probation was notified and placed a hold on the subject. The subject was taken to RCMH and then to the Rusk County jail.

Thursday afternoon at 2:50 PM, a Ladysmith Officer responded to an accident at Highway 8 and 27 intersection in Ladysmith. One of the drivers James L. Leary, advised he failed to stop and struck a vehicle driven by Shirley Schleusner who was in front of him. Minor damage was reported but both drivers were unable to show proof of insurance and citations were issued. No injuries were reported.

A Ladysmith Officer at 4 PM Thursday, was dispatched to do a welfare check on Jessica Sutten at a residence on Edgewood Avenue, Ladysmith. The City Officer was advised by dispatch that Sutten was on Probation and not to be drinking. Upon arrival the Officer met with Sutten who admitted to drinking. Sutten was taken into custody on the Probation violation and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Tourists spent more than $12 billion in Wisconsin last year.

That’s according to new reports the state Department of Tourism released Friday. They found visitors spent $12.3 billion in the state in 2016, up 3.3 percent from $11.9 billion in 2015. Milwaukee County saw the most tourism spending of any county in the state at $1.9 billion. That’s up almost 4 percent from 2015. Dane County was second with $1.2 billion, up about 5 percent from the previous year.

The reports found tourism accounted for nearly $20 billion in total sales in 2016, generating $1.5 billion in state and local taxes and directly or indirectly supported 193,454 jobs.

Gov. Scott Walker planned to visit Madison, La Crosse, Appleton and Minocqua on Friday to tout the reports.