Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-9-17

(Madison, WI) — Lawmakers will decide today (Tuesday) whether the state’s job creation agency should again start loaning money to businesses. The Joint Finance Committee will decide whether its version of the new state budget should include Governor Scott Walker’s request to bring back business loans — which had problems before the program was cut off two years ago. State audits and news reports showed that some loan recipients did not have to verify that they used the money to create jobs — contracts did not always include conditions required by law — a 500-thousand dollar loan to a political contributor went sour — and 12-million dollars in past due loans were not properly tracked. Both Walker’s office and the W-E-D-C says numerous reforms have since been made to increase transparency and accountability. In Walker’s budget plan, new loans could be issued with money paid back by previous loans — and forgiveable loans for possible write offs would no longer be allowed.

Monday morning the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office assisted Probation and Parole on Highway 27 Ladysmith. According to the police log, a Rusk County deputy was with Gary Johnson who was taken into custody for a Probation warrant. Johnson was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center.

Also Monday morning at about 9:30, a 23 year old female reported to Ladysmith Police that her former boyfriend and former resident at a residence on East 9th Street South, entered the residence and took her coffee maker and left the residence. The complainant advised that she purchased the coffee maker and that the 22 year old male suspect did not have permission to take the coffee maker. She would not file a theft complaint if the coffee maker was returned. A city officer after an investigation, returned to the suspects residence and advised that it appeared the coffee maker belonged to the complainant. The coffee maker was returned to its rightful owner.

At about 4:40 Monday afternoon, a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that they just got to there cabin on County Highway F. Birchwood. She advised that the pressure tank, water softener and other things had been broken. The complainant advised that they have had lots of problems with vandalism in the past. No other information was available.

Wldy-Wjbl received information from the Ladysmith Police Department to pass along a scam that’s going around again in our area. It is where the caller will advise that your grandchild is in jail and that you need to go to Wal-mart and get a money order to get them out of jail. The Police Department advised that you would not need to go to Wal-Mart to get someone out of jail.

An area school district is sending students home because of what it described as a “safety threat.”

A message from Dr. Joni Burgin, Superintendent of the Grantsburg School District, said in a message on the high school’s Facebook page that schools will be closed on Tuesday. The message, which was posted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, said the threat needs to be investigated, but did not elaborate further. It also said that bus drivers have been asked to bring students home.

We called the district office Tuesday morning. The person who answered the phone told us that the closure involves all schools in the district. We also left a message for Dr. Burgin, seeking additional comment.