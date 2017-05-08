WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-8-17

(Undated) — Memorial Day is three weeks from today (Monday) — and yet, temperatures in the teens are still being recorded in far north central Wisconsin. The National Weather Service says it got down to 18 early this (Monday) morning near Wabeno, and 19 at Land O’Lakes along the Upper Michigan border in Vilas County. Rhinelander tied an 88-year-old record low with 22, and freeze warnings were posted as far south as the Milwaukee area. More patchy frost is possible tonight north of Milwaukee, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s with a chance of thunderstorms starting in the evening in western Wisconsin.

(Undated) — A dry weekend has increased the risk of wildfires in Wisconsin. As of this (Monday) morning, the D-N-R says the fire danger is very high in nine counties in the far northeast part of the state — and the rest of the state has a high fire risk except for ten counties in the southwest corner. Madison is among the places where the risk fire is only moderate. The conditions may result in new restrictions for burning permits, but the D-N-R does not announce those until eleven a-m. Apparently, a cold morning is not doing much to reduce the fire risk. It got down to 20 degrees at six o’clock in Land O’Lakes in Vilas County, one of those with the state’s highest fire risks. Frost and freeze warnings are in effect as far south as the Milwaukee area, where the mercury got as low as 28 in West Bend — and highs are expected to return to the 60s today (Monday) in all of Wisconsin except the far north close to Lake Superior.

In Rusk County News over the past weekend, Friday afternoon at about 5:30, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject advising that his child exchange was getting out of hand and requested an Officer. The exchange was taking place in the West parking lot of the LEC. Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy were dispatched to the Domestic dispute. After an investigation, the female subject, Tiffany Allard, 27, was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct.

Just before 10 PM Friday night, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Tower Road near County Highway D., Holcombe. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The male subject was found to be OWI and was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Shortly after 3 AM Saturday morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle on County Highway D, Weyerhaeuser. The deputy reportedly observed the vehicle driving on County Highway D and it pulled into an address and the driver was revoked. According to the report, there were four subjects in the vehicle and the driver was detained. The driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 3 AM Sunday morning, while assisting Rusk County on a Domestic Complaint, a City Officer was advised to look for a Ford Explorer Blue in color with a Tan hatch on the rear of the vehicle. According to the report, the City Officer came across the vehicle driving South bound on Highway 27 in the city of Ladysmith. The Officer conducted a traffic stop because it was believed that the driver was the suspect in a Domestic incident at a resident on Highway 27. The driver was identified as Shaurice Roby, 24. Roby was arrested for the Domestic incident. Dispatch advised the Officers that Roby’s driving status was suspended. A citation for operating a motor vehicle after suspension was issued to Roby.

Sunday morning at about 10:15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising of a capsized canoe with two individuals near the Port Arthur Boat Landing, Ladysmith. The caller advised the individuals were in the water just directly out from the boat landing. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Ladysmith Fire department, Ladysmith ambulance and the DNR responded to the scene. According to the police log, a chopper was put on standby but after a few minutes Lifelink was notified to cancel. The Ladysmith ambulance did a transport to RCMH but no other information was available.

Murder suspect Doug Nitek will return to court for a preliminary hearing June 26th in the Rusk County Courthouse in Ladysmith. Washburn County Judge Eugene Harrington will preside over the case, replacing Rusk County Judge Steven Anderson. Nitek,44, is accused of shooting and killing Rusk County deputy Dan Glaze on October, 29th. He is charged with 31 counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety while armed with a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

The state Department of Justice says a preliminary tally shows people around Wisconsin may have turned over a record amount of unused medications during a drug take-back day last month.

The DOJ says preliminary estimate people dropped off 66,039 pounds of medications at more than 300 receptacles around the state during drug take-back events on April 29.

The record is 64,247 pounds, set on a drug-take back day in spring 2016.

The drugs have been boxed and secured in three semi-trailers for transport to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated. Covanta Energy will provide the official weight of the drugs.

Madison – Wisconsin moved into the top 10 best states for business for the first time ever, Chief Executive Magazine recently announced. Before Governor Walker took office in 2010, Wisconsin was among the 10 worst states for business with a ranking of 41. Thanks to Governor Walker’s leadership and a commitment to lowering taxes and a building a better business climate, Wisconsin has moved up an impressive 31 places to 10th best in the nation.

“We have worked hard to get Wisconsin out of the worst states for business and into the top 10 best states in the country,” Governor Walker said. “We did it by cutting taxes, putting the power back in the hands of Wisconsin workers, and enacting common sense conservative reforms. At a time when Wisconsin is joining the best states for business, we cannot afford to go backward by increasing taxes on Wisconsin families. We want Wisconsin to stay inside the top 10 best states for business.”