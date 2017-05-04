Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL 5/4/2017

A new bill is looking to take the shears to continuing education for barbers and cosmetologists by cutting any additional training after receiving a professional license. The state of Wisconsin requires cosmetologists to go through 1,550 hours of training at school then after they have to take a state board licensing exam. However, once they’ve passed the exam, the bill says there would be no further education required down the line. The bill would also allow stylists to cut hair off-site and additionally it would eliminate the additional required hours to become a manager.

An Eau Claire man faces charges of sexually assaulting at least seven children.

Israel Snow faces seven counts of child sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint, seven children told investigators that Snow had repeatedly assaulted them over the past several years. They ranged in age from five to twelve years old.

They told investigators that those assaults took place in Cadott and Eau Claire.

Some of the alleged victims told investigators that Snow threatened to kill them, or their parents, if they said anything. One said Snow even brandished a knife during the assaults. Another child said Snow claimed he had already told her mother about the contact and that her mother said it was okay.

Police say Snow admitted to some of the attacks but denied others, calling the children “storytellers.”

Snow is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He will return to court on May 16.

If you received an email asking you to click on a Google Doc link, don’t open it. Spam emails are spreading across the state, including right here in the Chippewa Valley. On Wednesday mid-afternoon, several agencies, businesses and schools in the area posted not to open the Google Doc email sent from their department’s accounts; they said it was a virus. In a tweet, Google said it is investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs.